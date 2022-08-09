The Stillwater Police Department is reporting that the Enid Police Department has located two previously missing juveniles.
A social media release said Enid PD was able to locate Patrick Frank and Jaime Brown after SPD got a tip from its tipline.
The boys had been reported as runaways as far back as January, according to a local caseworker. An alert that went out in June said they had left from the Payne County Youth Shelter, having been in DHS custody.
Lauren Turner told the News Press the boys had last been seen getting off a bus from Stillwater Middle School. Police later said they believed the boys were with a noncustodial parent. That turned out to be the case in August, according to SPD.
“The two runaway juveniles were located in Enid on Aug. 4. A tip was received through the Stillwater Police Department’s tipline on Aug. 3 that Patrick Frank and Jaime Brown were at a residence with Jaime’s non-custodial mother,” the news release reads. “We immediately notified Enid Police Department and they responded to the address of their last known location, but were unable to locate them that day. EPD responded back to the address on Aug. 4. They were able to locate the runaways and arrest the mother who was actively trying to hide the children from law enforcement (per information received.) Thank you to EPD for providing assistance to locate the two.”
