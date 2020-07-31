In just four years, Next Level Gym in Stillwater has been able to put itself on the international stage. The Next Level Ninjas, a team of competitors who traverse obstacle courses in a sport popularized by the TV show American Ninja Warrior, are set to compete in the World Series Championship Finals in Las Vegas for the third year in a row.
The Next Level Ninjas are made up of competitors of all ages, from young kids to adult athletes. Lauren Lewis, owner of Next Level Gym and a coach and competitor herself, said she hadn’t watched the show during its first few seasons, but once she did, she started to notice the same competitors each year. She then wondered how people went about training for such competitions.
She said she heard about a ninja training gym in Ardmore called Gauntlet Fitness, and four years ago, a group of 13 traveled from Stillwater to see what the gym was all about.
“We instantly fell in love playing around down there,” Lewis said. “That weekend, we hit another one down in Dallas, and on the way home from that gym, I bought this (referring to her gym’s equipment setup.) I was like, ‘I don’t know what I just did, but it could be really cool or it could be the worst decision I ever made.’
“So I bought all this, because I’ve always done like functional fitness and training, personal training and group training. I’m still able to do all that. So with power racks or what you would see in a normal gym, this rig is still capable of doing all that. So I knew I either had a really expensive, fun thing that some of us use and still have it to use for other reasons.”
Lewis said the team then started learning about leagues to compete in, and said during the first year there were three competitors. Now there will be more than 10 headed to Las Vegas who qualified for the World Championships. She said as far as her gym is concerned, she has continued to buy and add various components to the course the Next Level Ninjas train on. She said she is friends with the owner of Stillwater Steel, who makes and welds the things Lewis thinks of for the course.
“There’s no right or wrong to the obstacles of the sport of ninja,” Lewis said. “If you can create it and it’s something you’ve never seen and that’s unique to your gym, then that sets you apart and that’s part of the challenge.”
The Next Level Ninjas were able to host a competition right before the COVID-19 shutdown hit. Lewis said it was tough for a few months for the athletes to not be able to train at the gym, but home workouts were sent to the kids and workouts for when parks were available for kids to access again.
The got back into the gym on May 1, and are training for the World Championships set for September in Las Vegas. Lewis said the team had to qualify in an area competition, then a regional competition in order to qualify for Worlds.
Lewis said there will be competitors from countries such as Australia, Spain, Italy, Japan and England, with potentially 60-70 competitors per age group.
Lewis said it is her driving force to see how the kids develop life lessons while also becoming a great athlete and seeing the kids become great at a sport that can serve as an outlet for kids who are not involved in traditional sports.
“It builds them in a completely different way,” Lewis said. “So that’s my motivation for it. It’s not necessarily where the program’s come, which I do think is amazing, and I do have athletes who play traditional sports, but my motivation is to give somebody who may not be a baseball player a really cool sport that, in my eyes, turns you into an even better athlete because these kids are able to do things with their bodies that might be difficult for somebody who is a great athlete but hasn’t trained in what we do.”
With the Next Level Ninjas set to head to Las Vegas, competitors will take on competition from around the world. The local athletes include Georgia Story, who said she has been doing ninja for four years, and said she is excited to compete and have fun against people from around the world; Amara McComas, who has been competing for almost a year, who said she feels has gotten a lot better since she first started; Lukas Matheson, who said the Worlds will be his second competition ever; Lillian Jeffery, who has been competing for four years and taken part in several competitions, and said her goal is to go to Las Vegas and win. Rounding out the Vegas team are Aden Mutz, Josh Bieri, Wade Lopp, Jaedyn Fox, Sela Curtis, Lauren Lewis and Josiah Underwood.
There has been a GoFundMe page set up to help with travel and other costs. Their campaign can be found by visiting gofundme.com and searching “Next Level Ninjas.” Next Level Gym is located at 520 S. Lowry in Stillwater, and more information can be found by visiting the gym’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
