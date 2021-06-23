The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Oklahoma State University more than $877,000 for a “Farmer to Farmer” grant.
According to a press release from the EPA, funding from the grant is for a project called Virtual Fencing to Control Cattle for Improved Ecosystem Services.
“EPA is proud to support the leadership of farmers and their innovative approaches to improve water quality while working to fuel and feed the world,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said. “EPA is committed to meaningful partnerships with farmers to advance sustainable agriculture practices while creating healthy, clean, and safe environments for all.”
OSU was among 12 recipients of the grants, which the EPA says supports farmers “in improving water quality, habitat, resilience, and peer-to-peer information exchange to benefit communities and ecosystems in the Gulf of Mexico Watershed.”
Researchers involved in the project at OSU include Laura Goodman, Ryan Reuter and project leader Kevin Wagner. Wagner is the Director of the Oklahoma Water Resources Center at OSU. Goodman is an assistant professor in Natural Resource Ecology & Management and Reuter is an associate professor in Animal & Food Sciences.
“Oklahoma State has long been a nationwide leader in many areas of agricultural innovation, especially regarding environmental stewardship,” said Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. “EPA is proud to support the virtual fencing project with today’s grant announcement.”
According the EPA, the goal is for farmers to be a able to minimize pollution that could enter bodies of water, “specifically the excess nitrogen and phosphorous that can enter waterbodies through runoff or soil erosion” from something called nonpoint sources. It’s defined by Oxford Languages as “a source of pollution that issues from widely distributed or pervasive environmental elements,” such as cattle.
“Excess nutrients delivered to the Gulf of Mexico come from sources across the entire watershed, many of which are nonpoint sources from the agricultural landscape,” the release reads. “Farmers are often the first line of action in reducing nonpoint source pollution and have developed innovative practices and models to share their knowledge with others.
“The collaboration of a wide range of stakeholders and organizations across an entire watershed is vital to reducing nutrient pollution to our water.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.