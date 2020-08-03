Eskimo Joe’s is keeping its name and logo unchanged following an online survey, according to the company’s social media.
“We received more than 30,000 heartfelt comments from our customers and the general public about our name and log,” a statement reads. “The overwhelming majority – more than 90% – encouraged us to keep our bracing of 45 years. They love Eskimo Joe and Buffy, who have always represented fun and excellent service while welcoming and respecting all people.”
As a company, we pride ourselves on giving our loyal customers what they want, so we currently plan to make no changes to our name or logo.”
A renewed argument about the branding followed a petition last month calling for Stan Clark Companies to address the name and logo. It’s not only the namesake for the popular Stillwater restaurant but also an internationally known promotional company.
Building on momentum of the current civil rights movement, the term Eskimo has been removed or replaced in other instances, like the Eskimo Pie and Canadian Football League team Edmonton Eskimos. It is considered problematic mainly because Indigenous Alaskans have other preferred terms to identify various ethnicities.
Competing petitions emerged before the company released a statement saying it would seek feedback.
“We’re hearing a lot of chatter regarding our brand and image,” the statement read. “Everything we do is steeped in the tradition of unbeatable guest service, and we are always happy to hear feedback from our customers and community.
“At this time, we are taking all views into consideration and evaluating the best path forward for our company. We would love to hear from you! Please share your opinions at eskimojoes.com/input.”
The survey closed last week.
