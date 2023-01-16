Eight refugee families who relocated from Afghanistan to Stillwater in 2022 were a particular focus at the Stillwater Public School board meeting on Jan. 10.
The families were welcomed to the Stillwater school district and community, and the children are attending Will Rogers Elementary School.
Stephanie Coca, the English Language Learner Coordinator, shared how the families are adjusting to life in Stillwater.
“It’s been a full year and the students have been able to communicate now,” Coca said. “It’s been fun because they use full sentences now for many things, whereas before they’d say a word and point.”
The Stillwater Islamic Society recognized Coca for her work over the past two years with the families as she helped them to transition to Stillwater and the school district, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Cathy Walker said.
“She worked to start our Newcomers Program in cooperation with the English Language Learner Orientation Program with OSU,” Walker said. “During that time students and parents got together to learn the language (and) culture. It was just incredible to watch.”
Rogers Elementary has a “Walk and Talk” program, where students can talk and walk with their friends on the playground before school starts at 8 a.m.
Instead of wanting to walk and talk outside, the students from Afghanistan opted to spend time with Coca in her office.
“Every morning at 7:30 a.m. they come running to my office, and I am their before-school tutor,” Coca said. “We practice all kinds of different vocabulary. Whatever the teachers will give me, we practice.”
The school has received funding from the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement in the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
With that funding, called Refugee School Impact funding, Coca has been able to do things within the ESL department that she has always dreamed of, including taking international families on field trips.
In December 2022, the families were able to go to Oklahoma City's Science Museum Oklahoma.
“It was fascinating watching the adults have more fun than the kids,” Coca said. “They had a blast. They were videoing all the science experiments.”
Another opportunity the funding provided was family dinners in collaboration with OSU.
OSU provided the food and the ESL team provided the venue.
“It’s a time for the families to see each other,” Coca said. “They don’t get to see each other now because they’re all working, and many of them don’t have transportation to go.”
A new part of her job has been helping new Afghan employees whom the district hired, including three teaching assistants, two kitchen employees and one custodial employee.
“We wanted to support the entire family, and, knowing that Stillwater has a lot of jobs out there, I talked to some of the directors,” Coca said.
The school system has been very welcoming to the families, even with the language barrier, Coca said.
Part of this newer aspect of her job has been calling in sick for the new employees and finding an interpreter that can relay policy -- such as turning off their phones when they’re serving food.
“(These are) little things that everyone realizes,” Coca said. “But you don’t if you’re not from here.”
The SPS district has just under 400 ESL learners. Two-hundred bilingual students have gone through the program and are receiving continued help from the school.
In the past week, the school district has also welcomed students from China, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, Brazil and Uganda, Coca said.
“We’re always trying to improve our program, and under (Walker's) direction, we’ve really made some strides,” Coca said. “We have a great team and we just love working with these kiddos. Thank you for letting us do that.”
