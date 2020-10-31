Each fall, cow/calf producers have that question lurking in the back of their mind: “Do we have enough hay stored to get through the winter?” Winter hay needs will vary dramatically from place to place. Drought areas will provide much less standing forage in pastures than those parts of Oklahoma that have had adequate moisture this fall. Hay feeding will start earlier and occur over more days where drought or snow-cover prevent cows from grazing standing forage.
Estimating forage usage by cows is an important part of the task of calculating winter feed needs. Hay or standing forage intake must be estimated in order to make the calculations. Forage quality will be a determining factor in the amount of forage consumed. Higher quality forages contain larger concentrations of important nutrients so animals consuming these forages should be more likely to meet their nutrient needs from the forages. Also cows can consume a larger quantity of higher quality forages.
Higher quality forages are fermented more rapidly in the rumen leaving a void that the animal can re-fill with additional forage. Consequently, forage intake increases. For example, low quality forages (below about 6% crude protein) will be consumed at about 1.5% of body weight (on a dry matter basis) per day. Higher quality grass hays (above 8% crude protein) may be consumed at about 2.0% of body weight. Excellent forages, such as good alfalfa, silages, or green pasture may be consumed at the rate of 2.5% dry matter of body weight per day. The combination of increased nutrient content AND increased forage intake makes high quality forage very valuable to the animal and the producer. With these intake estimates, now producers can calculate the estimated amounts of hay that need to be available.
Using an example of 1200 pound pregnant spring-calving cows, lets assume that the grass hay quality is good and tested 8% crude protein. Cows will voluntarily consume 2.0% of body weight or 24 pounds per day. The 24 pounds is based on 100% dry matter. Grass hays will often be 7 to 10% moisture. If we assume that the hay is 92% dry matter or 8% moisture, then the cows will consume about 26 pounds per day on an “as-fed basis”. Unfortunately we also have to consider hay wastage when feeding big round bales. Hay wastage is difficult to estimate, but generally has been found to be from 6% to 20% (or more). For this example, lets assume 15% hay wastage. This means that approximately 30 pounds of grass hay must be hauled to the pasture for each pregnant cow each day that hay is expected to be the primary ingredient in the diet.
After calving and during early lactation, the cow may weigh 100 pounds less, but will be able to consume about 2.6% of her body weight (100% dry matter) in hay. This would translate into 36 pounds of “as-fed” hay per cow per day necessary to be hauled to the pasture. This again assumes 15% hay wastage. Accurate knowledge of average cow size in your herd as well as the average weight of your big round bales becomes necessary to predict hay needs and hay feeding strategies. Unless cool season grasses are available in March and April, lactating cows may need to be fed hay for 60 days or more to maintain body condition while waiting for Bermudagrass or native grasses to grow enough for grazing.
Big round hay bales will vary in weight. Diameter and length of the bale, density of the bale, type of hay, and moisture content all will greatly influence weight of the bale. Weighing a pickup or trailer with and without a bale may be the best method to estimate bale weights.
Management of cows with limited forage availability
Some of the cow calf producers of the Midwest and Southwest are going into winter with very limited hay supplies and standing forage. As they search for alternative methods to keep the cows in adequate body condition this winter, some were planning on wheat pasture that so far has not received enough rain to grow. Therefore it has become time to look for Plan B (or C or D). Most of the alternatives after wheat pasture are not easy or are they inexpensive.
Information that may provide guidelines for alternative winter feeding methods can be found in an Oklahoma State University Extension Fact Sheet: ANSI-3034 called “Management of Cows with Limited Forage Availability”. In this fact sheet you will find:
• Culling suggestions (if that has not already been done);
• Recommendations about how much hay is needed if it is to be purchased;
• Limit-feeding grain with limited forage available
• Suggested complete diets for cows fed in drylot
• Limit energy concentrate feeding management tips
• Limit feeding of hay
Some of the suggestions in the fact sheet require great skill and discipline on the part of the herd manager. Limiting the time that cows have access to the hay bales has been studied at a couple of upper Midwest land grant universities. The hay usage has been reduced in these studies with minimal impacts on cow weight change and condition change. However, it must be noted that high quality hay (ranging from 9.5% to 17% crude protein) was utilized in these studies. Hay with lower protein content (less than 8% crude protein) could not meet the needs of third trimester cows, if intake was restricted. Therefore more supplemental feed would be required to help cows maintain body condition through the winter. Also remember that additional labor would be required to move cows each day to and from the hay feeding area. A summary of the studies on limit feeding of hay can be found in Dr. Britt Hicks newsletter written during the drought of 2011.
Let kids help out in the kitchen
With the holidays just around the corner, many families are planning special meals that include many traditional favorites. One way to help keep these family traditions alive is to get your kids in the kitchen with you.
Not only will your children gain an appreciation for some time-honored recipes and family traditions, they also will develop more healthy eating habits, said Jenni Klufa, assistant state specialist with Oklahoma State University Extension’s Community Nutrition Education Program.
“Obesity rates are up for both children and adults in Oklahoma. Youth obesity rates are nearly 22% and the adult obesity rate is 36.5%,” Klufa said. “Healthy meal preparation is a vital life skill that should take root in childhood. Fortunately, research indicates that when youth are involved in preparing meals, they’re likely to eat more nutrient-rich foods. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers guidance regarding age-appropriate skills for children to help them gain an appreciation for cooking and eating healthy.”
Children ages 3 to 5 will need close adult supervision since their motor skills are still developing. However, the children will feel a sense of pride being able to help out with simple tasks. Klufa said this is a great time to teach youngsters the importance of being clean in the kitchen and always using clean utensils and wiping down surfaces. Here are some ways they can help:
• Wash hands with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds. Try singing Happy Birthday or Twinkle Twinkle Little Star twice as they wash hands.
• Wash fruits and vegetables in the sink with cool water.
• Wipe the table.
• Stir together easy-to-make batters.
• “Paint” cooking oil with a clean pastry brush on bread, asparagus and other foods.
• Cut out cookies, but do not eat the dough.
Older children, ages 6-7, have more fine-tuned motor skills so they can handle more detailed work. However, they still will need adult supervision and food safety reminders. Some age appropriate tasks include:
• Use a peeler to peel raw potatoes, ginger, mangoes and other washed fruits and vegetables.
• Break eggs into a bowl and remember to wash hands afterwards.
• Scoop out avocados after sliced in half by an adult.
• Deseed tomatoes and cooled, roasted peppers with a spoon.
• Snap green beans.
• Load the dishwasher.
• Shuck corn and rinse before cooking.
• Rinse and cut parsley or green onions with clean, blunt kitchen scissors.
“There’s a wide range of skills in children ages 8 to 9,” Klufa said. “Depending on the child, tailor tasks to each child’s maturity level. Also, reinforce the importance of food safety and wiping down surfaces.”
Age-appropriate skills for this age group include:
• Open cans with a can opener.
• Put leftovers in shallow containers and refrigerate within two hours (one hour if it’s warmer than 90 degrees).
• Pound chicken on a cutting board. Note: Always use a separate cutting board for ready-to-eat and raw foods, and be sure to wash hands with warm, soapy water after handling raw meats and chicken.
• Beat eggs.
• Check the temperature of meat with a food thermometer – it’s like a science experiment!
• Juice a lemon or orange.
Klufa said children 10 to 12 years old can work fairly independently in the kitchen, but still need adult supervision for some tasks.
“Before turning them loose in the kitchen, assess whether they can follow basic kitchen safety rules such as turning pan handles over counters to avoid bumping into them, unplugging electrical appliances, using knives safely and using the oven or microwave appropriately,” she said.
Pre-teens likely are able to handle these tasks in the kitchen, with some adult supervision:
• Boil pasta.
• Microwave foods.
• Follow a recipe, including reading each step and measuring ingredients accurately.
• Bake foods in the oven.
• Simmer ingredients on the stove.
• Slice or chop vegetables.
“Spending time with your kids in the kitchen is a great investment. You’ll not only create great memories together, you’ll also help them develop a love of cooking and eating healthy,” Klufa said.
