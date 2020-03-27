In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Everyman has integrated a plan within the past week that had been in the cards for next year.
Everyman has placed the first Omnibus cabinet outside its business, which will be a location for people to take what they need from a selection of food and other items, as well as a place for people to leave items for others.
“We kind of had big plans to expand this year to a much bigger space, add a bar and all this stuff, and those plans have been put on hold,” Everyman co-founder Bryson Baker said. “Another one of our goals for next year was to launch Omnibus Coffee Roasters, which would be our coffee roasting business. We would be roasting right there in our new location at 615 S. Main. One of the things we wanted to do with Omnibus Coffee Roasters is use the revenue created from that area of our business to seed these cabinets all over the Stillwater community and eventually to other communities around Oklahoma.”
The cabinets were inspired by a similar concept in Oklahoma City called Pine Pantry, which allows people to take what they need in terms of food, hygiene products and other non-perishable items. It creates an opportunity for someone to receive much-needed items they might not otherwise have had access to.
“We kind of decided to start Omnibus Coffee Roasters without coffee and without a roaster. We felt like the need for the cabinets was now,” Baker said. “A little bit unconventional, but it seemed like the need for Stillwater was for those now. And we felt like we were capable of delivering it now, so we kind of officially launched our coffee roasting business about a week ago without coffee or a roaster.”
Items that are needed for the cabinets are things such as non-perishable food items, paper goods such as toilet paper and paper towels, hygiene products for men and women and things such as bottled water and sports drinks. Baker also said an appropriate item is books, as some have already offered to donate things like that.
Everyman’s initial goal was to get its coffee roasting business up and running, and have Omnibus Coffee Roasters financially supporting the cabinet program. Right now, Everyman is seeking potential help from people in three primary ways to help the program get off the ground.
Baker said there is a need for hosts, which would be a location for a cabinet to be placed. People are sought as advocates, as well, with them taking care of the cabinet and making sure it is stocked, clean and accessible. Everyman is also seeking sponsorship donations in order to purchase the cabinets, which will need to be of quality due to being exposed to the elements.
“We’re really looking for some sponsors to step up now,” Baker said. “We’d like to place at least one more. We kind of have in our heads of a stretch goal over the next month of placing five of these cabinets around the Stillwater community. We would need somewhere around maybe $1,500 to place all five of those.”
For more information about Everyman’s Omnibus cabinets or how to get involved, visit everymanshop.com and click on Omnibus, or go to https://www.facebook.com/omnibuscoffeeroasters/
