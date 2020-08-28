An extended emergency declaration from Kevin Stitt will mean that Oklahoma voters in the November general election will be able to cast mail-in absentee ballots without the notary requirement.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma League of Women Voters and others challenged the requirement in court and won a May 4 ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Two days later, House Republicans passed a measure, Senate Bill 210, that would require photocopy of ID to be sent along with the ballot affidavit. Stitt signed that bill into law May 7 after it passed the State Senate 38-9.
It has been a largely partisan issue, with voting on the bill being reflected along party lines. Republicans in Oklahoma, who voted yes on SB210 said the main concern was combating voter fraud. Democrats, who voted no, and supported removing the notary requirement, have said the issue is about voting availability and opposing suppression efforts.
The governor’s state of emergency has been in place since March 15. It includes all 77 counties. The extended order is good for at least 30 days after it is filed, which would mean it would still be in place within 45 days of the Nov. 3 election, and why Senate Bill 210 would still apply.
This is the fourth amendment to the order, which still reads much the same as the other amend orders, which reflects a new case count of 55,550 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
“As COVID-19’s impact continues to affect our State and its citizens, it is important to continue to take measures to protect all Oklahomans against this threat,” Stitt’s order reads. “Therefore, I believe, after consultation with numerous health experts within my administration, it is still necessary to provide for the rendering of mutual assistance among the State and political subdivisions of the State and to cooperate with the Federal Government with respect to carrying out emergency functions during the continuance of the State emergency pursuant to the provisions of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003.”
As of Friday morning, there were 56,260 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state with 786 deaths and 4,719 total hospitalizations.
