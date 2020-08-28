Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.