The exhibition “Savages and Princess: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” brings together 12 contemporary Native American visual artists who reclaim their right to represent their identities as Native Americans.
Whether using humor, subtlety, or irony, the telling is always fiercely honest and dead-on. Images and styles are created from traditional, contemporary, and mass culture forms.
The exhibition intends to counteract the disappearance of Native portrayals. It embraces Native Americans’ power to replace stereotypical images that permeate the current pop culture landscape.
Recognizing that stereotypes often occur without conscious awareness, the exhibition includes didactic information that explores common stereotypes about Native peoples that are falsehoods, followed by the truths behind them.
The exhibition’s artists use the unexpected – humor, emotion, or shock – to encourage viewers to question and challenge stereotypes, even unspoken, unacknowledged ones.
The 12 Oklahoma artists represented are:
• Matthew Bearden, citizen of the Potawatomi-Kickapoo-Blackfeet-Lakota, is a mixed media artist and painter from Tulsa.
• Heidi BigKnife, Shawnee Tribe, is a jeweler from Tulsa. She is also a skilled metalsmith and combines political and social messages into her pieces.
• Mel Cornshucker, United Keetoowah Band, is a ceramic artist from Tulsa. Cornshucker is known for his high-fire stoneware, decorated with hand-painted, Native-inspired motifs and designs.
• Tom Farris, Otoe-Missouria-Cherokee, is a mixed media artist from Norman. Farris draws from his culture and his life-long influence of American Indian art to create his works.
• Anita Fields, Osage-Muscogee, is a ceramic artist from Stillwater. She says, “the work I make signifies a continuum of thought, knowledge, and the essence of who we are as indigenous peoples living in a modern, chaotic, and challenging world.” The early Osage notions of duality, such as earth and sky, male and female, are represented in her work.
• Shan Goshorn, Eastern Band Cherokee, was a photographer from Tulsa. Her multi-media work is exhibited extensively in the US and abroad.
• Juanita Pahdopony, Comanche, was a sculptor from Lawton. She was also a visual artist and a passionate advocate for tribal language preservation and the protection of our planet, its resources and animals.
• Kira Haren Poole, Caddo-Delaware, is a draftsperson from Oklahoma City.
• Zach Presley, Chickasaw, is a collage and digital artist from Durant. Presley is a young, emerging contemporary artist examining his Native American identity from insider and outsider perspectives. “My work highlights the stereotyping and commercialization of Native Americans and their cultural objects. ... I illustrate how stereotyping and consumption dilutes both appropriated culture and the consumer.”
• Hoka Skenandore, Oneida-Oglala Lakota-Luiseño, is a mixed media artist from Shawnee. With a background in graffiti, murals, painting and printmaking, Skenandore said his work is a vehicle creating a less rigid definition of “Native Art” and its potentialities.
• Karin Walkingstick, Cherokee Nation, is a ceramic artist from Claremore. Since her introduction to clay in 2013, she has committed her time exclusively to creating one-of-a-kind works of pottery using techniques that echo her Cherokee culture. All of her pieces are hand coiled and stone burnished.
• Micah Wesley, Muscogee-Kiowa, is a mixed media artist from Norman. Wesley crafts paintings in the areas of impressionism, realism and surrealism, saying his paintings are based off his experiences or interpretations. Wesley‘s expressive palette and powerful figuration often engage with history and pop culture. Time and space warp as his subjects emerge from – or melt back into – the canvas.
Originally presented at Tulsa’s 108|Contemporary in 2016, this exhibition is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance. ExhibitsUSA sends more than twenty-five exhibitions on tour to over 100 small- and mid-sized communities every year.
These exhibitions create access to an array of arts and humanities experiences, nurture the understanding of diverse cultures and art forms, and encourage the expanding depth and breadth of cultural life in local communities. Mid-America Arts Alliance strengthens and supports artists, cultural organizations, and communities throughout the region and beyond.
The Alliance achieve this primarily through national traveling exhibition programs, innovative leadership development, and strategic grant making.
They are especially committed to enriching the cultural life of historically underserved communities by providing high quality, meaningful, and accessible arts and culture programs and services – believing in more art for more people.
“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” opens Nov. 7, 2020, at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar.
It will be available for viewing, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 9, 2021.
After-hour arrangements are also possible. To provide a safe environment for viewing, patrons may make a reservation prior to their arrival so we may limit the number of people in the building at a time; however, reservations are not required.
Call 405-377-0359 or email director@sheerarmuseum.org to make your reservation on the hour or half hour.
The exhibition is free and will be supplemented by a virtual collection produced by graduate students in the OSU Public History Department’s Museum Studies course.
During the month of November families can also create a beaded bookmark in honor of Native American month and inspired by wampum belts.
Traditionally, these strings of shell beads were used by First Americans in a variety of ways – from storytelling to bartering to marking significant events.
Three sessions will be offered: Saturday, Nov.14, 1-4 p.m. and Thursdays, Nov. 12 and 19, 1-4 p.m. Reservations are required. Please reserve your family’s time slot (approximately 45 minutes) by calling 405-377-0359 or e-mailing programs.sheerarmuseum@gmail.com.
Activities are for all ages and are free of charge.
• Masks are required
• Maximum of 6 people (including adults)
• Social distancing will be observed
The Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar continues to be a safe place to take the family.
Hand sanitizers are located throughout the Museum for your convenience, and we have three take-home activity bags for those missing our hands-on stations. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free to tour the Museum; however, donations are gratefully accepted. Remember, even if you are unable to visit the Museum in person, you can visit virtually at sheerarmuseum.org.
Amelia Chamberlain is Museum Director at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar, 702 S Duncan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.