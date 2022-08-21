By Beau Simmons
They’re back at it.
After an overwhelming response last year to their fundraiser for pancreatic cancer nonprofit Project Purple the annual Sargent family garage-sale is here again.
It’s far from a typical garage sale.
Diana Sargent, daughter Pam Sargent-Morris along with Diana’s sisters spend the better of a year gearing up and getting ready for it. They lost Les Sargent, Diana’s husband, to pancreatic cancer in 2017. Pam began running marathons and raising money for Project Purple not long after.
“I do it in honor of Dad,” Pam said. “It’s one of the deadliest cancers.”
This year Pam is signed up for the Berlin Marathon.
The garage-sale fundraiser is now near and dear to the Sargent family, not only because they are hoping to expand the science of pancreatic cancer detection, but they are raising awareness and getting the community involved.
Most of the items are donated. Sometimes they get donations without getting items. All of the donations that are sold go to funding Pam’s charity activities.
“I had one person donate and tell me that they lost a husband to pancreatic cancer,” Diana said. “People are affected. This is how it’s gone and it’s not stopping, people are still dropping stuff off.”
And, there should be some good stuff there. All kinds of home goods and close, even an OSU tent. One person donated a 72-inch TV.
“It’s a fundraiser, but I have it my house and that’s why it’s called a garage sale. A lot of the stuff we have is not garage-sale stuff,” Diana said. “It’s not just a garage sale, we want to focus that it’s a fundraiser.
This year’s fundraiser will be Friday and Saturday, the 26-27, on the 800 block of South Ridge. It opens 8 a.m. each day, closing at 6 on Friday and 3 on Saturday, maybe even a bit later.
“As long as people are shopping, we’ll keep it open,” Pam said.
Those interested can donate directly to Pam’s efforts in Berlin at donate.projectpurple.org/fundraiser/3625531.
