More than 200 students have been reported as homeless so far this school year at Stillwater Public Schools.
Although the number has decreased over the last few years, many students and families are still struggling. Homelessness isn’t defined in the school system as living on the street. The families or students might live in cars, shelters or stay with friends.
SPS received the McKinney Vento grant to help get resources to students and families. The grant also clearly defines who is considered homeless.
Diana Nolan, a Stillwater Public School Social Worker, assesses the families.
“We’re at 240 families. As I’ve done reassessments of those families this year, many have acquired adequate housing and are doing well,” Nolan said. “But it’s like for everyone that I take off the grant, I’m following it up with another. Some are dropping off, but I have more coming on.”
The grant defines homelessness as individuals who lack a fixed and adequate nighttime residence, couch-surfing children due to parents losing their house, children who have a nighttime place in an area not ordinarily used as sleeping accommodation, and children living in cars, parks, etc.
“If they lost their job and something happened, and they had to move in with another family member or another family to survive, that’s considered homeless because they are doubled up with somebody else,” Nolan said. “So I think a lot of times people hear homeless and they think these people are living on the streets. No, these people are living in shelters, some are couch surfing, some are in their cars.”
Nolan said homelessness hurts education because when students are more focused on being hungry or where they’re going to sleep that night, it’s harder to concentrate on school assignments.
“From my perspective as the social worker, the mental health impact is huge,” she said. “A home is your safe place. It’s your anchor. It’s the place to go after a long day at school.”
Mike Stout, an Oklahoma State University Associate Professor in the Human Development and Family Science Department, believes a few policies can help mitigate homelessness as a whole.
“People with criminal records aren’t eligible for certain programs and subsidies. Having been evicted having a low credit score, which we know people in poverty are more likely to have a low credit score, all of those things make housing less accessible and more expensive,” Stout said. “So from a policy perspective, if we could find a way to no longer penalize people who have already served their time in prison … all of those things also could reduce the barriers and make it more likely that we could make a dent in the homelessness.”
Nolan said combating homelessness in Stillwater boils down to families not having enough money to put toward a permanent residence.
“How do they come up with that money? How do they come up with that down payment,” she asked. “Stillwater screams of a great new low-income housing, but you’ve got to come up with (the) money to get into those. You also have to have a pretty solid history.”
Larger families aren’t accepted into shelters, and if they can’t afford a residence, they may have to find other arrangements.
“We do have families right now that are living out of their cars … it’s challenging. The challenge is housing in Stillwater. I would say that’s the greater challenge is finding housing,” she said. “Because if you have a felony, you can’t get Section 8 housing … we’ve had situations where we have families that have a large family, multiple kids, the shelter can’t take them because the families are too large.”
Nolan said education is essential when it comes to helping these families. Right now, the grant allows her to do a lot for the students, but she also relies on others’ generosity.
“I think No. 1 is just being aware that families are having to do this, finding housing in Stillwater is challenging, and number two, if people in the community want to help, there are all sorts of places to help.”
