Oklahoma may have been a craft beer desert a decade ago, but the beer scene has exploded in the past seven years. The Sooner State is now home to over 60 breweries, and just about every city has a brewpub or three. That amounts to more choices than ever for Oklahoma’s beer drinkers.
But which beers and breweries stand out among the crowd? Seven seasoned beer judges gathered March 7 at the OSU School of Hospitality and Tourism Management to find out. By the time the dust settled, they had awarded top honors in 15 beer categories in the inaugural Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards, an exciting new addition to the Craft Beer Forum of Oklahoma.
Before the judges even sat down to evaluate their first samples on judging day, a dedicated army of OSU student planners had been busy since September organizing the competition. Tony Collins, the Beverage Director at OSU’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, shepherded the students through the process.
“I’m more or less the CEO for lack of a better term,” Collins said.
It fell to the students to invite breweries to submit entries, learn about beer styles, and then organize the beers into tasting flights on judging day.
With his team of student planners in place, Collins tapped Jeffrey Swearengin to find credentialed judges to pair with the following industry professionals: Josh Royal of Roosevelt’s and R Bar, Ben Cheatwood of McNellie’s South City and Todd Phillips of Cask Global Canning Solutions.
An economic consultant by day, Swearengin is the most experienced beer judge in the state. His industry credentials are impressive.
“I’ve been homebrewing for over 25 years,” Swearengin said. “I brewed professionally for five of those years as a graduate of the Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago.”
He’s been judging beer for almost as long as he’s been making it, receiving his Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) accreditation in 2000. Since then, he has played a direct or indirect role in training just about every beer judge in Oklahoma.
Two of those judges who took part in Saturday’s judging were Mac Butcher, an anesthesiologist who has been homebrewing for decades, and Gary Shellman, the former head brewer at Mustang Brewing with over 30 years of brewing experience under his belt. Both are BJCP-certified judges.
Though brewing experience is a common refrain among these judges, all of them stress that brewing experience is not essential.
Anyone can become a beer judge, provided that he or she is willing to invest the time it takes to learn what makes each beer style tick. As Butcher relates, “I drank a lot of beer!” But he drank many of them with pen and paper in hand. Shellman took advantage of the many beer festivals he attended as a brewer to hone his palate.
“You have this wide array of beers to try at virtually every event,” Shellman said. “This gives you a lot of experience with different styles, and how they’re being brewed by other brewers.”
On the surface of it, judging “only involves sitting down and assessing the beer,” Butcher said. “To advance, however, you need to understand the styles and why they taste different.”
For that, prospective judges turn to the BJCP Style Guidelines, the definitive reference covering over 120 existing, historical, and emerging styles. Butcher also emphasizes the importance of evaluating beers blind “so that your personal prejudices are removed.”
As for the day itself, getting up early on a Saturday or Sunday to judge beer isn’t for everyone. Then there’s the focus required when you’re judging each beer blind against the style guidelines, to say nothing of the number of beers that judges sometimes have to evaluate. In the case of the Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards, that amounted to roughly 25 beers per judging team to get through all 70-plus entries.
That’s a fair amount of beer. Rest assured, though, the judges aren’t chugging bottles, but rather sipping 4-ounce samples. Some spit, and most don’t even finish the sample. In fact, a beer’s aroma gives judges much of what they need to make sense of a beer.
Some might think this higher level of attention takes the fun out of drinking. But any seasoned judge will tell you that judging comes with its own rewards. It helps them appreciate beer that much more, and it enables them to give something back to the beer community.
“Judging is harder than it appears,” Swearengin said. “It’s often tedious and borders on actual work, but it’s rewarding to offer constructive and objective feedback to brewers.”
And at a competition like the Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards, it’s rewarding to taste the best that Oklahoma’s breweries have to offer.
To find out which Oklahoma breweries claimed top honors, head to the Craft Beer Forum of Oklahoma on April 4, 2020, at OSU. Tickets at https://craftbeerforumofoklahoma.com/ .
Interested in becoming a beer judge? Check out your local homebrew club. FOAM in Tulsa is the granddaddy of them all, Red Earth Brewers is a vibrant club in Oklahoma City, and the Stillwater Brewers’ League has been serving up Stillwater’s best homebrew since 2011.
Franz D. Hofer is a historian, homebrewer, a BJCP-certified beer judge, and founder of “A Tempest in a Tankard,” a blog about the culture and history of beer.
