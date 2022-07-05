City of Stillwater Emergency Management and the Stillwater Medical Center have joined the calls for caution as extreme temperatures continue throughout the month.
This week’s forecast calls for some of the hottest days north central Oklahoma has seen in a few years as a “heat dome” continues to cover the state.
A heat dome, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is when the high-pressure atmospheric conditions traps hot ocean air like a cap to create “vast areas of sweltering heat.”
Heat index values climb above 108 Tuesday. Highs will remain over 100 degrees throughout the week, with the lowest lows at 75. The spike comes Thursday when temps climb above 105, according to the National Weather Center.
The NOAA forecasts central Oklahoma as having above normal temperatures through at least the next week. It will be dangerous to be outside for too long.
“Extreme heat is a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days. In extreme heat your body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature, which can lead to death,” SMC’s post reads. “Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.
“Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and ways to respond. If you are sick and need medical attention, contact your healthcare provider or seek an urgent care center. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek emergency care.”
Symptoms of heat exhaustion are dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. It can be treated by cooling down. Heat stroke might involve confusion, dizziness or loss of consciousness. Heat stroke requires cooling down and immediate medical attention with a call to 9-1-1.
