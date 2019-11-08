Norman-based Freihofer Casting is looking for more extra’s for the Matt Damon film “Stillwater.” The movie is about an oil rig worker who goes to France to help his daughter. Much of the photographer has already been completed in France and now the attention had turned to Oklahoma locations.
Extras had already been called for sites in El Reno, Oklahoma City and Arcadia, and a great deal of the set was placed in Coyle.
In the most recent call for extras, filming is supposed to take place in the “Stillwater area” Saturday and Monday. Ages 18 and over and all ethnicities are needed, but one requirement is that you must be an Oklahoma resident.
According to agency the breakdown of extras needed for Monday are:
• DISCOUNT SHOPPERS - Males or females, 20-80. Any ethnicity. These are lower-income, unemployed, fixed income or otherwise economically challenged people, shopping in a discount store.
• ELDERLY WOMAN IN A WHEELCHAIR, WITH ADULT DAUGHTER - Females. Any ethnicity. An elderly woman 70+ who uses a wheelchair for mobility. She has an adult daughter that accompanies her. Actual mother and daughter preferred.
• RANCHERS - Males, 20-60, any ethnicity. The real thing. These guys work the farm and they look like it. We would like actual ranch or farm-hands.
To submit to the project:
READ AND FOLLOW THE SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS VERY CAREFULLY.
Failure to follow the instructions will likely result in your submission being lost, mis-filed or accidentally deleted.
- Email a recent, clear photo to the casting office. A full body and a closeup are preferred. No filters, face-tunes or anything that doesn't accurately depict you. (Change the file name of your photo to YourNameClose and YourNameFull and try to make the file size of the photos less than 200KB each if you can, please.
- If submitting for the Church Goers, please include a photo of your vehicle, along with make, model and year.
- Include your wardrobe sizes:
Men: Ht, Wt, Shirt (neck and sleeve), Pant (waist and length), Shoe
Women: Ht, Wt, Dress, Pants, Shirt, Bra, Shoe
- Include all contact information including NAME, PHONE NUMBER, EMAIL ADDRESS and CITY/STATE of residence.
-Make the subject heading of your email STILLWATER - Name of Role. Example: STILLWATER: Church Goers or STILLWATER: Volunteers
- SEND ALL PICTURES AND INFO IN ONE EMAIL. DO NOT SEND MULTIPLE EMAILS.
-Send the email to casting@freihofercasting.com (If you do not send to the email address listed, your submission WILL NOT BE SEEN)
-If you are selected to appear in the project, you will be contacted by email. Check emails regularly and allow the casting@freihofercasting.com email address in your address book.
- NO PHONE CALLS
NOTE: Extras must be provable Oklahoma residents. You must bring certain documentation with you to set. To save time after we book you, and to make sure you get paid properly and on time, go ahead and have that documentation prepared now, so you aren't scrambling for it if you are selected to film. Just make a copy of at least two of the items from the list below and put them in a place you won't forget. Don't forget to bring it with you once you are selected:
--OK Driver's license or other government photo ID that lists an OK address
--OK student ID
-- OK high school diploma
-- Utility bill (electric, gas, cable television, water or phone landline) in your name, listing your home address.
-- School transcript
-- Bank statement showing your home address
--Voter's registration card
--gun permit with photo ID
--any official piece of mail with your name and an OK address
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.