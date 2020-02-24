The Federal Aviation Administration has approved another round of grants which include improvement projects at Stillwater Regional Airport.
SWO is slated to receive $596,998 to acquire a new fire truck for the airport. The grants are part of the Airport Improvement Program, which are typically announced in the summer, have now been made available to a number of airports across the state.
“The investment in infrastructure and safety across our local airports is important as it relates to the efficiency of business and growth of our communities,” said Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) said in a news release. “Our regional airports play an important role connecting businesses and residents while driving development in our state. I’m happy to see these investments as we work to support Western Oklahoma’s infrastructure needs.”
Stillwater Regional Airport Director Paul Priegel said the airport’s current truck is about 20 years into an intended 15-year lifespan.
Priegel said the airport will likely learn about more funding under AIP in the coming months.
Another source of funding SWO is now able to explore is a Passenger Facility Charge, which would mean $4.50 per passenger being remitted from the airlines back to the City of Stillwater. SWO filed a public notice for the PFC Application on Monday.
“The automatic fear is ‘Oh my gosh, my ticket price is going to go up,’ but that’s not the case,” Priegel said. “Now we’re just asking the airline to remit it to us.”
Priegel said passengers already pay the cost, but it usually stays with airlines unless airports can show that the funds would be a direct benefit. SWO plans to use $520,000 for reconstruction of the north portion of the terminal apron, $54,000 toward the airport rescue and fire fighting vehicle and $18,539 toward the PFC application preparation expense.
