Fair Board filing period begins Jan. 25

The Payne County Board of County Commissioners has scheduled a Feb. 8 election for three positions on the Payne County Fair Board, one for each of the three commission districts.
Each commission district has three representatives on the board, each of whom serves a three-year term.
Members of the nine-member board are responsible for maintenance and operations of the Payne County Expo Center and Payne County Fairgrounds. The Fair Board approves contracts and makes policy decisions for the facilities. It also oversees the annual Payne County Free Fair.
The seats up for election are currently held by Darrell Stiles, District 1, Cathy Albright, District 2, and Kurt Murray, District 3. Murray is completing the term of former Fair Board member Mary Silvers, who served on the board 2012-2019.
As the site of many events each year – weddings to livestock shows and everything in-between – the Expo Center attracts people from across the county, state and region and makes an important contribution to the local economy.
The filing period for the election runs Jan. 25-29. Candidates for Fair Board must be registered voters and must reside in the county comission district they are filing to represent.
Candidates for Fair Board do not file at the Payne County Election Board. They instead file at the Payne County Clerk's office in Room 202, 315 W. 6th Ave. The office is open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The election will be held 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8. with voting taking place at the various district offices. Voters must cast their ballots at the office for their district of residence.
