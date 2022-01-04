The filing period for candidates for the Payne County Fair Board began Monday and ends Friday. People who are interested in running for a seat on the Fair Board must submit their declarations of candidacy with the Payne County Clerk’s office, located at 315 W 6th Ave. Suite 202, instead of filing at the Election Board.
The election will be held Feb. 7 and voters cast their ballots in the county commission district where they live.
District 1 voters will cast their ballots in the County Maintenance Barn at 1502 W. Pine Street in Cushing. District 3 voters go to the Road Maintenance Shop east of Stillwater at 506 Expo Circle and voters in District 2 go to the Commissioners’ office on the second floor of the Payne County Administration Building, located at Sixth Avenue and Duck Street.
Voting begins at 9 a.m.
The Fair Board consists of nine members – three from each district – who oversee maintenance and operations of the Payne County Expo Center and Fairgrounds.
They meet on the third Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the offices of the Payne County Expo Center.
The Expo Center is a major economic driver in the county, attracting visitors who spend money locally and generate sales tax. It includes a several livestock barns, an arena, a sale arena, an outdoor rodeo arena and 85,000 square feet of community buildings.
It has hosted events ranging from livestock shows to roller derby matches to weddings.
The Expo Center is the second biggest draw in the community after Oklahoma State University athletics, Chairman Darrell Stiles told the News Press in 2021.
Stiles said the Fair Board hopes to continue making improvements and adding modern facilities, including a new, larger multi-purpose building that would accommodate bigger livestock shows and indoor rodeo events.
Some of those events currently have to be turned away because the Expo Center can’t provide the space they need.
