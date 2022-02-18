For eight years, board members at Fairlawn Cemetery raised funds to create a space where families can gather to honor their loved ones.
The brand new columbarium is made out of marble and arrived from Washington state. It was placed at Fairlawn on Tuesday morning.
“This has been a dream of Fairlawn for at least eight years,” Board Chair Lou Watkins said. “Since I’ve been chairing the board, we’ve been raising the money to do this because we wanted the project to be paid for.”
Watkins said the entire columbarium was $125,000, which she said isn’t as expensive as they typically are.
“We caught it just before inflation hit. We were just under the wire,” she said. “I don’t know what it would cost if we had to do it now.”
The columbarium has 264 niches, and each niche can hold two urns. Watkins said this is something that will last forever.
Although this isn’t the only columbarium in Stillwater, she said the whole area can use this one.
“The cemetery has been in business now for 130-plus years, and we think that this will be the investment that we needed to make,” she said. “Because this is the direction that people are going is to be cremated.”
Watkins said this would give families an area to celebrate their loved ones, have a picnic, or have a family reunion. This allows families to do something other than scattering ashes, she said.
“People can still scatter some of their ashes if they want to. But if they put them here, and then their loved ones can come and sit on the benches,” Watkins said. “We welcome families. We welcome family activities here.”
A dedication for the columbarium will be at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day. The niches are currently on sale at a discounted price. The price will rise in June. For more information on the columbarium and the pricing, visit the Fairlawn Cemetery website or contact Mike Moody.
