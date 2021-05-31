“You gotta understand that veterans give themselves for a greater cause, other than themselves. That’s what's special about these veterans,” Post Commander, Stan Witte said as he opened up the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.
The ceremony began at 9 a.m. Monday and was held at the Fairlawn Cemetery. The celebration was a little different this year due to the weather, but that didn’t stop the community from honoring fallen veterans.
As the rain poured down heavily, the speakers and those in attendance carried on with the celebration like any other year. Witte welcomed those in attendance and spoke about veterans who have lost their lives.
“And you gotta remember most veterans that are no longer living, or who died in combat, gave up their tomorrow so we could have today,” he said.
Major Gen. Douglas O. Dollar Ret. was the chosen speaker for the celebration.
“Thank you for having me and thank you for coming to this observance on this very special day,” he said.
Douglas said close to 1 ½ million members of the military have died fighting for this nation since the first war in 1775.
“Each person who died during those conflicts was a loved one cherished by family and friends. Each was a loss to the community and nation,” he said. “So what special actions can we take as we start this day, here at this gathering and among these many monuments to honor those who gave their lives?"
Britney Cannon sang the Star Spangled Banner before the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Prisoners of War and Missing in Action service members were also recognized. There was no one in attendance that represented the Gold or Blue Star Mothers but those representing American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, Daughters of the Union, Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion were recognized and thanked for being there.
Lou Watkins said due to the rain, it wouldn’t be ideal to place flags on the graves of fallen veterans.
“If they get wet, we wouldn’t have any place to dry them, so we couldn’t do that today,” she said.
Cannon closed out the ceremony with singing God Bless America, and those in attendance sang along with her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.