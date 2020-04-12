With the COVID-19 pandemic closing many retirement and nursing homes to visitors, the impact has been felt on the residents. There have also been many activities and other ways these residents interact with other people that have been canceled.
But local Stillwater families have teamed up to provide letters and cards for residents in nursing and retirement homes. Jennifer McMullen Kurena, and her daughter Zolie Kurena, a seventh-grade student at Stillwater Middle School, coordinated an effort to send around 400 cards to residents in the seven nursing and retirement homes in Stillwater.
Jennifer said Zolie has always been thoughtful about senior citizens, and that she wanted to do something to try to make their days better.
“I just thought that it was kind of hard for them, because for most of them, the thing that makes their day is seeing their family members and they can’t see them right now,” Zolie said.
To try to coordinate the efforts, Jennifer said she reached out to all the retirement homes in the area to make sure it was something that could be done, and she said the homes were excited about the idea.
“I just asked how many residents each one had, and Zolie created a flier, and we both worked on social media to make a post, because it was like over 400 seniors in our community that aren’t able to see family members,” Jennifer said. “We knew that was a bigger task than we could do alone.”
After reaching out through social media and reaching out to families, there are about 10 families who have contributed. There have been close to 300 cards sent out at this time, with two retirement homes left to send cards to.
Jennifer said Zolie has even tried to further her communication with people she has sent cards to.
“Zolie actually made the leap to create an ongoing communication with her cards by putting her address, and she got her first response recently,” Jennifer said. “That was a pretty neat thing, and it was pretty much explaining how it made a huge difference in her day.”
Jennifer said she thought it was special for her daughter to be able to want to try and get something like this started.
“Even though there’s a huge generation gap, Zolie has always been very thoughtful about the older generation of seniors and has a unique relationship there,” Jennifer said. “It was a very special, heartfelt thing for her to come and say, ‘Hey Mom, why don’t we do this,’ and taking it upon herself to work with me to figure out how to coordinate it, and being 13, I think that’s pretty special.”
