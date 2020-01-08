Family, friends raising funds for Roshauna Ray memorial service

Friends and family of Roshauna Ray have started an effort to raise money to have a memorial service for the Stillwater woman who was the victim of a fatal stabbing on Jan. 4.
Two different fundraisers, one on Facebook and one on GoFundMe, have been set up in order to raise as much money as possible for a memorial service.
Nisha Frmn, of Edmond and a friend of Ray’s for 25 years, said there was some confusion over the fact there were two different fundraisers set up. She said the GoFundMe was set up on Tuesday in order for it to be posted to KOCO's website, as the Facebook one did not work for that purpose.
“I understand it’s confusing … it is. Her sister’s not trying to scam anyone out of money,” Frmn said. “Her sister has been in a bad position. They don’t have their mother, and I don’t know Roshauna’s father … I’ve never known him for the 25 years that Roshauna and I have been friends. I’m trying to provide as much help as I can, and other friends are trying to help out, as well. But we don’t have that kind of money just laying around. So we’re just hoping people give $1 or $5, or anything. Every penny helps.”
Frmn said she had known Ray since they attended high school together in Oklahoma City, and that people always gravitated toward her personality. She said when Ray got into the relationship with Clyde Fields, it became a situation that she couldn’t escape.
“Five years ago, she met this guy, and she couldn’t get out of the relationship,” Frmn said. “She tried, he kept threatening her, she kept trying, and this last straw where she lost her kids, she was hurt, she didn’t know what to do. And then it just kept escalating, the beatings, with him. He made her do work that she didn’t want to do, and she just couldn’t find her way out. Just like a lot of women, it’s hard to leave the relationship. If you’ve never been in those kind of relationships, you never know how it is.
“Everyone tried to help her get out, and he would find her. He would find her and he would threaten her. His threats were pretty serious, apparently, because now she’s dead. She wanted to get out of the relationship, but she didn’t know how. He wouldn’t let her get a job because he was so jealous of everything.”
The total of the two fundraisers adds up to $15,000, but Frmn said about $7,000 will be needed to have the proper memorial service for Ray. She said the goal is to raise as much money as possible, which would go a long way toward helping Ray’s sister, as well as Ray’s two children, Egypt and Cairo.
“If it takes us a month to raise the money, and if I have to work overtime I will, this is so important to have a memorial service for her,” Frmn said. “She deserves it. She might not have lived the best life, but she at least deserves the best way to go out of here. So we just want to try to get her where we need to get her, in peace. Because the way she died was horrible, and we just want to put her to rest in peace.”
Anyone who wishes to donate to the memorial service for Roshauna Ray can do so by visiting:
https://www.facebook.com/donate/2422942654688585/
https://www.gofundme.com/mvc.php?route=homepage_norma/search&term=Roshauna%20Ray
