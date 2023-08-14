In November, Pam Sargent-Morris will run the New York City Marathon for the third time.
Her family will be there – her husband, Chris; mother, Diana Sargent; and siblings Brian Sargent and Nancy Johnson and two aunts – but this will be the first time she runs this marathon without her dad to cheer her on.
Les Sargent was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017. In 62 short days, he was gone.
When Pam first heard about his diagnosis, she started searching for answers. She came across Project Purple, a nonprofit that raises awareness, funds research about the disease and supports those fighting the disease.
Already planning to raise money to run the Chicago Marathon, Pam asked her mom, Diana, if she wanted to hold a garage sale.
What began as a tribute to a beloved husband and father has grown into a major garage sale and an annual event – with more merchandise than ever, a lemonade stand and an extra sale day.
This year’s sale will be three days, Thursday-Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 24; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at the 800 block on South Ridge.
The first year, Pam and Diana sold items in their garage and raised $500. They held another garage sale later that same year and raised about $1,200.
“Then we did it the next year, and the next year,” Pam said. “This is our sixth year.”
The garage sale has become a family event. Diana’s sisters Linda, Patti and Theresa come every year from Springfield, Missouri, to help organize and sell items.
The merchandise, about 90 percent from friends and family, keeps coming. The sale has spilled out into the yard. Last year, they set up tents to house more items.
“People were continuously giving us stuff to sell,” Pam said. “(They’d say), ‘Hey, I have something for the garage sale’… OK, bring it by, and then it just kind of exploded.”
Pam has now been a Project Purple ambassador and supporter for six years and has raised approximately $10,000 from the garage sale, besides other donations for her marathons.
Some donations come to them through Facebook posts, but most donations come through word of mouth. Some people become repeat customers, Pam said.
“When people donate, they know that this money does not go in our pockets,” Pam said. “It’s hard work, but at the end of the day, we hear the stories. People come through and they talk about ‘My dad, my mom,’ or they want to know about what Project Purple is, so this gives awareness to the disease.”
Currently, there is no early detection test for pancreatic cancer, and by the time people find out that they have the disease, it’s too late, Pam said. The mortality rate is a 12-percent, 5-year survival rate.
“Since my dad’s not here, we do it for the others – the people that will be diagnosed, the people that have been diagnosed,” Pam said. “We want to help with the effort because for 12 percent, that’s not very good. There needs to be more efforts.”
She said that Project Purple has become part of the family’s healing process.
“The money raised from the fundraisers supports critical research for pancreatic cancer and efforts in research for an early detection test, along with supporting the financial patient aid program,” Pam said. “The money that we raise will (also) help with a researcher’s salary.”
This year, Pam and Diana are adding a new piece to the sale with Sneakers for Good, a program that gives opportunities to families in developing countries. Sneakers for Good is teaming up with Project Purple to provide sneakers for adults in need.
“We are accepting good-condition (adult) sneakers, no holes, good tread,” Pam said. “For every pair, Project Purple receives approximately a dollar … if someone brings their sneakers to our garage sale fundraiser, they’ll receive a dollar towards a purchase.”
The family will send the sneakers to Sneakers for Good, who will cut a check to Project Purple to fund more research.
“It’s a win-win,” Pam said. “We’ll accept your sneakers, and then it helps developing countries and then Project Purple gets a dollar back.”
The sale will include items such as clothes from infant sizes to adult sizes; vintage and antiques; Christmas villages pieces; household items, golf clubs and accessories and handmade crafts – just to name a few.
“It is so, so much stuff this year,” Diana said. “We came to an agreement, all the kids’ clothes, unless they’re marked, are going to be $2 each and all the adult clothes are going to be $4 each.”
To donate to Pam’s New York City Marathon, visit donate.projectpurple.org/Running4Dad.
