Cassandra Apperson said her father, Alfred Vaughn Apperson Jr., went missing in 2016 from Morrison.
“He went missing in August of 2016, in Morrison, just a mile from his parents’ house,” Apperson said.
Almost four years later, there are no leads, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Office.
“He has a barbed wire tattoo on his left arm, on his back he has his deceased daughter’s hand and foot print,” Apperson said. “On his chest, he has a heart with a banner going through it with Martha, Cassandra and Ryan written on it.”
Apperson said she wants to get his information back out there to the public in case someone knows anything.
He has 14 grandchildren ranging from a newborn to 14 years of age.
Apperson said her father had just vanished, and is asking for anyone with information to call her and they will remain anonymous.
To reach Apperson, call 580-768-3156.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.