'Fantasy Island' just a so-so vacation

The plane, the plane!
Until this week, that is all I knew about the old TV show “Fantasy Island.” I knew of the character Tattoo, played by Herve Villechaize, only because of a line in 2012’s “That’s My Boy,” a horror movie in its own right.
If you want to know, in that movie, Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg get matching back tattoos of Tattoo saying that famous line. I have to say, the movie adaptation of “Fantasy Island” is much better than any scene from “That’s My Boy.”
I enjoy most Blumhouse properties. Yes, they are low budget horror films that make beaucoup bucks, but they are actually OK most of the time as long as you know what you are getting yourself into.
So, if you are from that era of TV, I found out that the plot of the show was the mysterious island and its proprietor, Mr. Roarke, who would greet guests and promise them their fantasies. The guests would arrive by the plane and sometimes, their fantasies went to plan and other times, it didn’t go at all like they thought.
From what I read of the original show, this movie adaptation seems pretty faithful to the original concept. In it, Michael Pena takes the role of Roarke that Ricardo Montalban had played so many years ago.
Pena does an OK job, but he isn’t in it very much, though. It seems like a bit of a miscast because Pena is known as a fun-loving guy and has a big personality, whereas he is meant to play a more brooding character in this installment. Not saying Pena can’t do drama, he has shown that in multiple films like ‘End of Watch” and “Fury,” but he doesn’t seem to mesh as much in this role.
The movie does some homages to the show, complete with it opening as an assistant of Pena’s yells, “The plane, the plane,” as she runs along the beach. Pena has some lines from the original Roarke, complete with saying fantasies might not play out like the guests think but they have to let it go through its natural conclusion.
The guests are brothers Brax and J.D. Weaver; regret-filled Gwen Olsen (Maggie Q); snarky Melanie Cole (Lucy Hale); and police officer Patrick Sullivan (Austin Stowell).
Each group has their own fantasies that they want to play out and the movie does a good job at switching in between the storylines.
Brax and J.D. have a fantasy of their own weekend-long house party. So Roarke and the island give it to them.
Gwen – which I hadn’t seen Maggie Q in anything since “Live Free or Die Hard” – regrets turning down a marriage proposal so Roarke puts her back in the restaurant on that night with the spurned fiance.
Patrick wants to be a soldier to follow along in his father’s footsteps, who never came back after a mission gone wrong when Patrick was a kid. Roarke drops him off in the jungle with a group of soldiers and a familiar face.
Melanie wants to get revenge on a high school bully who tortured her and forced her to go to counseling as a teenager. Roarke brings in the actual bully for Melanie to exact her revenge on.
Throughout these fantasies, we begin to see they take a dark turn as Melanie never intended for the real bully to show up, Patrick never thought he would have to come face to face with his past, Lucy feels like she doesn’t deserve the life she had wanted for so long and the Weaver brothers don’t realize the house they are in is owned by a drug lord.
Meanwhile, each character encounters a crazed former guest/private investigator played by Michael Rooker who is looking into the disappearances on the island.
The movie, directed by Jeff Wadlow, has good pacing until about halfway through the fantasies where the guests start to realize all is not what it seems. Then it begins to get a bit convoluted as Wadlow pushes the M. Night Shymalan button again and again, trying to throw different twists in there that slow the whole plot down.
I compare this film to last year’s “Escape Room,” where it has a good concept and is intriguing until about halfway through where it decides to get a little too self-important for its taste instead of remembering it is a low-budget horror film.
Both movies had trouble sticking the landing and end up leaving a bit of a bad taste in your mouth, but if you look at the potential they each had, you can give them some credit.
“Fantasy Island” is enjoyable, but frustrating at parts, too. The natural conclusion was nothing like I thought it would be when the movie started.
Rating: PG-13 for violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language.
Score: 70/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor at the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
