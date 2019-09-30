Faye Allene Rife Brown Foundation adds $50K to SMAC's fundraising efforts

The 2020 Stillwater Makes a Change (fundraising campaign was kicked off last week with a generous donation by The Faye Allene Rife Brown Foundation. Kristine Waits, Brown Foundation board member, presented the news of the $50,000 gift to Brennan Lacy and Kylie Gallegos, SMAC student executive directors, during their leadership class at Stillwater High School.
“The Brown Foundation is such a strong partner for the neediest in our community,” said Lacy. “We are honored that they have chosen to support SMAC. This gift will significantly impact SMAC’s fundraising goal of $200,000,”
SMAC is a student-led philanthropy at Stillwater High School. Each year SMAC selects a Stillwater/Payne County nonprofit with which to partner to accomplish a greater vision than the organization might reach on its own. In April 2019, SMAC selected Stillwater Habitat for Humanity as its beneficiary for the coming school year.
“I love the principle that Habitat for Humanity stands for,” Gallegos said. “They give a hand up and not a hand out. I feel like that’s what we do through SMAC.”
Stillwater Habitat for Humanity partners with families in the community to assist them in building or improving the place they can call home. With support from SMAC, Stillwater Habitat for Humanity envisions expanding their ReStore Thrift Store, its main source of income, and beginning work on the Habitat Community Homes development. By the end of 2019, Stillwater Habitat for Humanity will have build 39 homes and provided 48 families with the opportunity to live in safe, decent and affordable housing over the past 30 years.
