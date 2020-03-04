One of the most powerful aspects of the film industry is a true story. That is especially true of films that tell the story of someone who has overcome tremendous odds.
One such story will be among the films shown this weekend at the 2020 Red Dirt Film Festival.
“The Unbelievable Plight of Mrs. Wright” is a film that is up for Best Feature Documentary and Best Director for this year’s Red Dirt festival.
It tells the story of Dr. Diana Wright, an Arkansan who has a doctorate in naturopathic medicine, among many other degrees and certifications.
The idea for the documentary followed Wright publishing a book of the same title in September.
Wright’s trials and tribulations began at a young age.
“My life is a little bit different than everyone else’s,” Wright said. “I was born to a very mentally ill mother and alcoholic father who left right after I was born. I was raised in extreme, extreme poverty. No electricity. No TV. No lights. No food. Just extreme poverty.”
She said she started cleaning houses at 11, and by 13, was cleaning houses, babysitting and working a paper route.
She does not hold a high school degree, but attained her GED. She said back then, students from poverty stricken backgrounds could have their school paid for, which allowed her to get her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
In 1985, Wright was working as an assistant director of nurses. She said she went to a conference, where the topic of a decline of nurses and an increase in Baby Boomer age was concerning medical professionals.
She knew then she wanted to own a nursing agency, and got board certified in health care quality and nursing administration.
“I knew I didn’t want a nurse in the world who could say she had more degrees than I did,” Wright said.
Wright’s life changed in 2012 when she got sick. She said she went through seven doctors, 46 failed diagnoses and that she just kept getting more sick.
On June 28, 2012, at a hospital in Arkansas, a tumor was found in Wright’s colon wall during a colonoscopy.
The hospital was only able to diagnose one tumor, despite numerous others that would be found later at MD Anderson in Houston.
She said she was diagnosed with multiple tumors, with one in the colon, rectum, both ovaries, uterus and other areas.
MD Anderson gave her about eight months to live, and she told them, “I’m not going to die, I’ve got too much to do.”
One of her employees told her about a doctor in Vienna, Austria, who was curing women with ovarian cancer, and was the only one in the world doing so at that point in time.
Wright said following her chemotherapy treatments in Houston, she and her husband visited the city’s many museums. One day after chemo, Wright said Dr. Ralf Kleef kept calling her all day.
“Dr. Kleef called me all day long,” Wright said. “It was 11 p.m. his time when he called me the last time … I answered my phone and he and I talked and he had a plan for me.
“He said, ‘What are you waiting for to start your healing journey?’ I said I was waiting on another appointment, and he told me to come there now.”
She said when she arrived at the hospital in Austria, there was nobody there but her and a full staff of doctors and assistants, which made her worry.
But her worry soon faded, as she realized the entire staff was there to provide for her care. Kleef had even made the entire staff come in on what was an Austrian holiday.
Her being in Austria provided an opportunity to receive care for a fraction of the cost. Wright’s insurance required her to be responsible for 20 percent of the cost of care.
She said while at MD Anderson, she had gone in for a CT scan, but due to the hospital’s error, she was given an MRI. She had to wait to receive the CT scan, and was then billed for both, despite one being the hospital’s error.
When describing what type of cancer she had to Kleef, he was able to calm her with a few words.
“He grabbed my hand and said, ‘Mrs. Wright, I don’t care what its name is, I’m going to kill it.’ That was all I needed to hear. … He sent me to Germany, and had his own son drive me five hours to Germany and pick me up 11 days later,” she said.
“I went for surgery, and it was 25,000 Euros, which was $33,000. I had surgery, was in ICU, I got blood, I got daily IVs and they put David up in my hospital room and bedding for 11 days. If I had had that same surgery over here and stayed in the hospital for 11 days, it would have cost me millions of dollars. It may have cost me $250,000 in the end.”
Wright then returned to the U.S., and decided to get her doctorate in naturopathic medicine. She also continued to brush up on all the medical knowledge she could.
She said in the meantime her cancer has been cured, and she is not in remission. She said she does things every day to keep herself well, but hit another roadblock in 2015.
“I let them operate on my brain, which I should not have done,” Wright said. “They thought that I had another brain tumor. … But I let them operate, and of course, there was no brain tumor and so it was another misdiagnosis.
“I couldn’t walk or talk. I have been trying to improve every day since. If you heard me talk, you wouldn’t think I had any issues at all, but it’s been the hardest. If you saw me walk, you wouldn’t realize that I have any problems. It was very, very difficult, but I forced myself to do those things.”
With the film making rounds on the festival circuit, it has racked up awards at 36 different film festivals. Wright recently received an award for having the biggest family owned facility in the U.S., she said, and is considered a woman of influence in staffing.
“The Unbelievable Plight of Mrs. Wright” will be shown during Block 4 (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) It is directed by Greta Valentini and Robin Davey.
For more information on the schedule for the Red Dirt Film Festival or ticket information, visit reddirtfilm.com.
