After launching a popular program in December to help Stillwater residents who were behind on housing and utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Stillwater was eager to offer another round of grants.
But the process originally announced by the federal government in November has turned out to be more complicated than expected.
Federal funding specifically for COVID-19 related rent and utility assistance programs was to be made available through the Community Development Block Grant program.
Stillwater city staff told the council they had been assured the city would be approved for funding if its program met qualifications and an application was submitted in February.
Additional policies and procedures for the program were then released several months after the application and guidelines document went out, Chief Civic Innovation Officer Becky Taylor explained Monday in a report to the City Council.
“This document we did not know about until two weeks ago,” Taylor said.
In Phase 1 of the Stillwater Resident COVID Impact Assistance Program program City Council allocated $150,000 from CARES ACT funding to help households in Stillwater that with up to $1,500 in rent, mortgage or utility assistance if they could demonstrate a COVID-19 related financial hardship.
It partnered with Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center which accepted, screened and approved applications then made payment directly to the utilities, landlords or mortgage companies.
Because Phase 2 would rely on CDBG funds, – designed to benefit low and moderate income residents – city staff knew it would come with income requirements, unlike the previous program.
They didn’t realize until the additional information was released that the CDBG program would require the City of Stillwater to make a request for proposal to at least three organizations instead of just allowing it to continue its existing partnership with Our Daily Bread.
That RFP has been released and proposals are due back by May 14, Taylor said.
The public service nature of the project means it is exempt from usual environmental review required of CDBG projects. But a 15 day public comment period will be required before the funds can be released.
Between RFP requirements and the public comment period, a realistic start date for phase 2 will be around June 1, according to the staff report.
Additional paperwork will be required during the application process and a notary public will have to be on site. The additional forms include a Rent Reasonableness Checklist and Fair Market Rent Certification, a Rental Agreement Plan Landlord Statement and a Householder Duplication of Benefits for Assistance Affidavit along with the applicant’s self-declaration form and the original application.
If rental assistance is made for more than 100 days and the dwelling was built before 1978, a Lead Based Paint test will be required for the unit.
City staff is concerned about the new requirements.
Taylor told the City Council they make the process increasingly difficult for all parties.
“City staff can definitely make our way through the additional requirements and we are already doing so,” she said. “And whichever non-profit ends up as the program administrator will work its way through the additional requirements as well. But my main concern is the Stillwater resident who needs this relief today.”
The original purpose of the program was to make an immediate impact, Taylor said, noting that in her previous job she worked with about 1,200 families per month similar to the people who would likely be applying for this assistance.
“The last thing these families needed is barriers placed between them and the help they need,” she said.
Councilor Amy Dzialowski noted that free money tends to come with strings but said she finds it disheartening to see so many strings attached to money designed to benefit a community that has so many challenges.
“But my overwhelming hope would be that we just find out way through this,” Dzialowski said.
Several councilors said they hope the City of Stillwater can find a way to streamline the process.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.