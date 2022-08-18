Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas on Thursday filed a motion to dismiss and expunge two burglary-related charges filed against AJ Ferrari the previous day.
The burglary case against the former Oklahoma State wrestling champion is no longer publicly available on the Oklahoma State Courts Network Website.
On Wednesday, Ferrari was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny. No probable cause affidavit was made available that day. The News Press reached out to the Stillwater Police Department, and was told Thursday morning that the case was being dismissed. The DA's office told the News Press they would not comment on a case with an open investigation.
The News Press obtained the motion to dismiss before it was removed from OSCN. The date on the order was for Aug. 17, the same day as the charge was filed.
The motion reads:
"I, Laura Austin Thomas, the undersigned District Attorney of said County, in the name and by the authority of the State of Oklahoma, move the Court to dismiss the above-entitled cause without prejudice and all the record to be expunged concerning the above matter, for the following reason, to wit:
interest of justice
Wherefore, Laura Austin Thomas, District Attorney, moves the court to dismiss the above-entitled cause without prejudice and expunge the record.
Dated this 17th day of August, 2022."
The order was signed by the judge on Aug. 18.
Dismissal and expungement does not mean the case could not be refiled at some point.
Ferrari's ongoing case on a sexual battery charge is scheduled for preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
