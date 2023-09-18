Former Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari was scheduled to face his accuser against a sexual battery charge on Sept. 26. However, the trial was struck because the defense counsel was scheduled for another jury trial the same week.
Ferrari was accused of unwanted sexual touching by a woman who reported the allegation to the Stillwater Police Department in 2022.
The alleged victim in the case filed and received a protective order against Ferrari. The probable cause affidavit alleged the victim asked Ferrari for a ride home since she was friends with his sister. When at the apartment complex, she said Ferrari wanted to walk her to the door to ensure she was “safe.”
Once inside, she alleged Ferrari started drinking alcohol, claimed he was drunk, and asked to stay the night. She said allowed it since it was already 4 a.m., and he had to leave by 7 a.m. The affidavit detailed almost exactly the same details as the protective order the victim requested three days after the alleged assault. She accused Ferrari on unwanted sexual contact.
According to recent court documents, Ferrari’s defense attorney, Derek Chance, filed a motion stating he intended to use the alleged victim’s prior dating and sexual history in the trial. This notice was filed in Payne County District Court on Sept. 1.
Chance also filed a motion to produce cell phones for independent digital extraction and examination.
Since the trial was stricken, Ferrari — who is out on bond — has a new court date was set for Oct. 6. A new trial date has not been set at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.