Angel Oakes said she doesn’t have a green thumb, but she’d leave that to her twin daughters – Ayla and Macy – who participated in the annual Stillwater FFA Plant Sale on Wednesday.
“I'm just excited my kids are in this class,” Oakes said. “I can come and see the finished products of what they've been working on all year and take some home – and they’re proud of them.”
More than 8,000 plants sat on rows of tables in the Stillwater FFA Arena – from geraniums and petunias to sweet potato vines and airplane plants.
People lined up before the FFA Plant Sale opened at 4:30 p.m. By 6:30 p.m., a total of $14,300 had been raised to support the Stillwater FFA chapter.
Oakes said she had a list from both sets of grandparents, explaining what she should purchase.
“They enjoy being able to be a part,” Oakes said.
With help from three agriculture educators, 40 FFA students dug in and got their hands dirty.
They received plugs (small plants) weekly from December through March and transplanted them in the greenhouse to grow out. Another 75 students helped in the greenhouse periodically.
“Our teaching greenhouse is a great chance for students to incorporate plant lessons learned in class in a hands-on, real world setting,” said Robby Branscum, a Stillwater Public Schools agriculture educator.
Abigail Burton, a senior at Stillwater High School, came to help carry plants from the greenhouse and set things up.
“I restocked plants, helped people carry them to their car and I answered any questions that people had,” Burton said.
Emma Goodner, an eighth grader, helped as part of the flora culture team.
“I identified plants and answered questions about them,” Goodner said. “It was my first year doing it.”
There are two greenhouse management classes and students worked each day to care for the plants.
That involved many small, tedious tasks – like picking early buds to maximize plant growth, mixing soil to the right moisture consistency and transplanting plants to larger pots as they grew to prevent them from becoming root-bound.
“They had to overcome challenges, such as flats of plants shipped during freezing weather,” Branscum said.
The students also learned some creativity.
“It is also like an art class in that students create designs to build flower baskets and dish gardens,” Branscum said.
Agriculture educator Bailey Kliewer expressed her appreciation to the community for their support of the Stillwater FFA chapter.
“The money goes back into the Stillwater FFA members and to the community,” Kliewer said. “We use that money to support activities, trips, conventions, awards and our FFA banquet in May, which is open to the community … so we're grateful for everyone who comes out and supports us.”
The funds only mean more adventure and hands-on learning for the Stillwater FFA chapter – one of the largest in Oklahoma.
