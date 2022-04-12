Candidates for County Assessor, County Treasurer and County Commissioner for Districts 1 and 3 will file for office beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday at the Payne County Election Board.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett has announced he intends to file to retain his position.
District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier told the News Press he does not intend to file for his office.
“I don’t like the politics, it is too dirty,” he said. “I want to do something different. I like to work, maybe I will run a road grader.”
To file for a county office, the person must have been a registered voter and have maintained a current principal residence within the county for six months immediately preceding the first day of the filing period.
County Commissioner candidates must have been a registered voter within the district and maintained a residence within the district no later than December 31, 2021.
Convicted felons and people convicted of misdemeanors involving embezzlement are not eligible to file for office unless the sentence has been discharged for 15 years or the person has received a pardon.
