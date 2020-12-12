Your vote counts

The filing period for school board and municipal offices ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The following individuals had filed declarations of candidacy as of that time. 

Stillwater City Council Seat 4

  • Preston Bobo
  • Christie Hawkins
  • Riley T. Flack
  • Ronald Warren McElliot Jr.
  • Bryce Moody
  • Ariel J. Ross
  • Mary S. Tetrick

Stillwater Public Schools Office 1

  • Camille Frye DeYong
  • Carle Santelli

Stillwater Public Schools Office 5

  • Marshall Baker
  • Jeanette A. Burkhart
  • Steve Hallgren

City of Cushing Commission Office 1

  • Lance Larson
  • B.J. Roberson
  • Evert Rossiter

City of Cushing Commission Office 2

  • Lee R. Denney
  • Stephen R. Orton

Cushing Public Schools Office 1

  • Brina J. Boyle

Oak Grove Public Schools Office 1

  • Lisa Gomez

City of Yale Commissioner Seat 3

  • Larry Howard Brown
  • Brian Porter Jr.
  • William Bill Rember

City of Yale Commissioner Seat 4

  • Roy Lee Lozier
  • Paul Rosenquist

Yale Public Schools Office 1

  • Terry Minney

Glencoe Public Schools Office 1

  • Dalton Ross
  • Colby Torres

Perkins-Tryon Public Schools Office 1

  • Jessie Johnson
  • Rick Lomenick

Ripley Public Schools Office 1

  • Amanda Oliver

Meridian Technology Center Office 3

  • Gary Johnson

Editor's note: This story was revised to include a candidate for Stillwater City Council whose name was omitted.

