The filing period for school board and municipal offices ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The following individuals had filed declarations of candidacy as of that time.
Stillwater City Council Seat 4
- Preston Bobo
- Christie Hawkins
- Riley T. Flack
- Ronald Warren McElliot Jr.
- Bryce Moody
- Ariel J. Ross
- Mary S. Tetrick
Stillwater Public Schools Office 1
- Camille Frye DeYong
- Carle Santelli
Stillwater Public Schools Office 5
- Marshall Baker
- Jeanette A. Burkhart
- Steve Hallgren
City of Cushing Commission Office 1
- Lance Larson
- B.J. Roberson
- Evert Rossiter
City of Cushing Commission Office 2
- Lee R. Denney
- Stephen R. Orton
Cushing Public Schools Office 1
- Brina J. Boyle
Oak Grove Public Schools Office 1
- Lisa Gomez
City of Yale Commissioner Seat 3
- Larry Howard Brown
- Brian Porter Jr.
- William Bill Rember
City of Yale Commissioner Seat 4
- Roy Lee Lozier
- Paul Rosenquist
Yale Public Schools Office 1
- Terry Minney
Glencoe Public Schools Office 1
- Dalton Ross
- Colby Torres
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools Office 1
- Jessie Johnson
- Rick Lomenick
Ripley Public Schools Office 1
- Amanda Oliver
Meridian Technology Center Office 3
- Gary Johnson
Editor's note: This story was revised to include a candidate for Stillwater City Council whose name was omitted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.