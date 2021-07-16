Payne County youth dreaming of one day seeing their name in lights, or those just looking to learn some new dance moves, will have the opportunity to work with Broadway dancer Robin Campbell in Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) final summer reading workshops.
Kids in grades 1-5 will have a virtual jazz dance class on Tuesday, July 20, and teens in grades 6-12 will learn some hip-hop moves on Wednesday, July 21. Both workshops start at 2 p.m. Space is limited, and registration is required so participants can receive the Zoom link to join live. Those unable to attend the live workshops can view them on SPL’s YouTube channel for one week following the live program.
Campbell is a choreographer, educator and Broadway performer living and working in New York City. Among many others, her Broadway credits include “Big Fish” and “Hugh Jackman Back on Broadway.” She has also appeared on various television shows such as “Blue Bloods” and “Ugly Betty.” Campbell even appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
Jessica Howe, teen librarian, thinks that dance offers a positive outlet for interpreting feelings.
“Dance, much like painting and writing, provides an outlet for self-expression,” Howe said. “Dancers may be better with movement than with words.”
Children’s Librarian Elizabeth Murray is pleased to wrap up this summer’s programming with such an awesome program.
“We wanted to make sure that if we couldn’t provide the in-person programming our community is used to, we could offer access to world-class performers,” Murray said. “Getting a Broadway dancer to teach these workshops is a great opportunity for kids who are interested in dance!”
Kids and teens in the workshops will learn how to move with music, approach different dance styles and practice choreography. The classes will also focus on encouraging students to have fun and stay open to new ideas.
Broadway dance workshops are the last scheduled programs of SPL’s “NEA Virtual Summer Reading 2021: Tails and Tales,” but all ages of library patrons can still track reading until July 31 and pick up small prizes at the library for reading 10 and 20 hours. Book prizes for kids and teens that read 30 hours or more will be available to pick up starting August 1.
Participants will continue to earn grand prize drawing entries for every five hours read. There will be a grand prize drawing after July 31 for each age group, kids, teens and adults. Grand prize winners will get to choose a $150 gift card from one of the following local options: free pet adoption and pet supplies, bookstore, art or music shop, dance studio or art classes.
Get more information about the library’s summer reading program at library.stillwater.org/summer_@_your_library.php.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
