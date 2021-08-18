The Stillwater Arts & Humanities Council and The City of Stillwater announced today that three art sculptures have been chosen to present to the community to replace the "Welcome to Stillwater" sign on the corner of Sixth and Western.
In June, a request for proposal was sent to artists across the globe.
"We were nervous about the response," said Reem Mansy, member of the 11-person Public Art Selection Committee. "But when the deadline hit on August first, we were presently surprised."
Twelve artists representing 18 sculptures were submitted. Artist included a few talented people from Stillwater to as far away as New York, Canada and even Poland.
"Looking through the proposals was exciting, but it also felt like a big responsibility," Mansy said. "The goal was to select a piece that represent our community, something that we could all relate to and be proud of. The three we selected have beautiful meaning and I don't think we can go wrong."
The committee is asking for public comment on the top three sculptures. Information will be available at ArtStillwater.org, the Stillwater Public Library, on social media, and through Flash Vote and Google Forms.
Following the public comment stage, the Search Committee will reconvene to discuss the community's interest, ideas and concerns. They will choose the top sculpture and present it to a four-member Selection Committee. Once that passes, it will be presented to City Council for approval in September.
"This is an exciting thing for all of us," Mansy said. "We hope the community will be supportive of the idea to elevate Stillwater through public art."
This public art initiative is paid for by private donations.
For more information and to leave comment about the sculptures please go to ArtStillwater.org.
