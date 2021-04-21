The City of Stillwater is moving closer to adopting its operating budget for fiscal year 2022. The new year begins July 1.
The proposed budget $117.5 million budget was presented to the City Council on March 22 and has been slightly modified to reflect changes in personnel costs and remove capital projects that were appropriated in the fiscal year 2021 budget, Finance Director Christy Cluck said Monday in an update to the City Council.
The proposed budget is based about $3 million less than the previous fiscal year, but included almost $3 million more in expenditures.
Expenditures from the City Capital Fund, other governmental funds and other enterprise funds are projected to be lower, but spending in the General Fund and the SUA funds are projected to grow.
In March, the Council was briefed on reserve fund targets for different operation areas including the General Fund, Self-Insurance Fund, Electric, Water and Wastewater.
All are fully funded at this time while Waste Management and Stillwater Municipal Airport are still below their respective $1 million and $3 million targets.
Cluck also delivered a report on 3rd Quarter revenues for the current fiscal year that showed the City of Stillwater being on track for revised revenue projection.
Sales and use tax revenues are at 76.8% of the budget.
Licenses and fees that go into the General Fund are only at 63.2%, but Cluck said that isn’t unusual because many of them are renewed in the final quarter of the year.
Stillwater Utilities Authority Funds are under budget due to the timing of one-time receipts, she said. Utility sales, the city’s largest source of funding, are on target at 77.9% of budget.
Energy payments from the Grand River Dam Authority are at 6.4%, but will increase when a $4.2 million make-whole payment is received in the 4th quarter of the year to compensate Stillwater for a temporary spike in costs to produce energy.
Lodging tax, which has taken a hit this year due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions, is at 73% of its revised projection. That amount was reduced by $300,000 earlier this year.
Airport fees and revenues are only at 50.2%, due to lower fuel sales. That drop will be offset by a reduction in the amount of fuel the airport had to buy, according to Cluck’s report.
Overall spending is on track, based on seasonal activity and cyclical payments.
Spending cuts were instituted across the board in April 2020 and non-essential spending continues to be on hold. Spending for natural gas was increased by $20 million due to unusual increases in costs during an energy crisis in February.
Essential purchases continue to be reviewed by the Finance Department and City Manager’s Office.
The Council is scheduled to review the revised budget May 3 and consider a resolution adopting it on May 17.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
