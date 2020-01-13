The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday morning.
Around 7:34 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to Cedar Point Apartments on reports of a possible fire.
According to Battalion Chief David Mcguire, building B had heavy smoke coming from the west end of the first breeze way.
The residents weren’t home so there were no injuries, but there was heavy smoke and smoke damage in the origin of the apartment.
The residents were evacuated from the building during the incident.
“I cleared the scene around 9:30 a.m. I was on the scene for roughly two hours, ” Mcguire said.
The Stillwater Fire Department were assisted by, Stillwater PD and LifeNet.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
