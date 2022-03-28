On April 5, voters in Stillwater will be asked to consider a $9 million bond issue that would pay for a new fire station to replace the current Fire Station 2 at Campus Corner.
Early voting will be held Thursday and Friday at the Payne County Election Board.
Fire Chief Terry Essary and Chief Civic Innovation Officer Becky Taylor sat down with Chris Peters and Michelle Charles, hosts of the “Grassroots: Growing Civic Engagement” podcast to provide information about the proposed bond issue and why city leaders believe a new fire station is needed.
Funding to replace Fire Station 2 was part of a $7.5 million public safety bond that failed by about 70% of the vote in 2013.
In addition to moving Station 2 to a new building in the vicinity of Western Road and Hall of Fame Avenue, it would have added 25 cars to the Stillwater Police Department’s fleet, doubling its size at the time and giving each officer a vehicle to drive, and upgraded the city’s emergency communications systems.
Since then, SPD has found other ways to add police vehicles and the City Council has allocated $6.7 million for a new emergency radio system, but the issue of Fire Station 2 remained unaddressed.
City leaders have characterized the station as beautiful and historic but antiquated and inadequate to meet the demands of a modern fire company and its equipment.
The following are excerpts from the podcast recorded March 24.
Peters:
So today we are going to discuss the upcoming bond vote April 5th and the only thing on that bond vote is a new fire station.
Taylor:
That’s right. I mean, that’s the only thing on the ballot.
Charles:
Under the list of TIME projects, you had two potential bond issue projects that were discussed. Why did you guys decide to separate those?
Taylor:
There was a lot of discussion just with what would be the most successful and ... ultimately that was a council decision.
So as a staff we just brought all of the information, we spent the fall discussing with the community about what they thought priorities were. Based on that, I thought it would be best to focus on the transportation tax in February and then the fire bond in April and then postpone the Animal Welfare for we’re not sure when ... we just haven’t been as successful with bonds. I mean our most recent one is 1999, so we wanted to really do this one well and make sure that we’re successful.
Charles:
Gotcha. And I will say that in 2013, when we had the package of bond issues that were not approved, the fire station came the closest to passing. So I would say that there probably is more support for a necessity that will last and that you know, provides a vital service.
Peters:
Where we’re asking for a $9 million bond, can you explain how that impacts the community financially?
Taylor:
I’ve done a lot of learning these last 18 months ... So, bonds are paid through ad valorem tax or property taxes. So if you own property within city limits, you will be impacted on your property taxes if this bond passes.
One interesting fact about Oklahoma is that we are the only state in the country that does not allow ad valorem taxes or property taxes to fund our general fund, which is why we rely on sales tax and shop local.
Sales tax is what funds are mostly is what funds our general fund.
And so when municipalities in Oklahoma are looking at doing these larger, core infrastructure or capital projects, a general obligation bond is really one of our best avenues to do that. Our past fire stations were all funded through GO bonds, so we know that this is the best way to fund it.
So if a $9 million (bond) passes, and let’s say you own a property within city limits that’s valued at about $200,000, which is the median value of houses within city limits. You would see an increase of $32 or approximately $32.90 a year, which is about six coffees from your favorite coffee shop. So, not even a coffee a month ...
If we look even at, let’s say a $450,000 house, I’m at $75 a year that you’d see an increase on your property tax.
So, really a minimal increase for something that impacts our community so heavily. Whenever it collectively, all these dollars, can help us fund a new fire station, something that we need desperately for community public safety, it seems like it’s a no-brainer.
Essary:
I’ve had some people ask me, well, why can’t we purchase that out of the general fund and the truth is there’s just not enough revenue to do that because it’s such a large project. And as Becky said, hopefully we’ll get this thing done. And it’s a-50 year, 60-year investment for the city.
