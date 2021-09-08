Firefighters are battling a blaze near a tow yard on US Highway 177 south of Stillwater.
Massive fire with thick smoke causes road closure on 177 south of Stillwater. pic.twitter.com/SrditARfAI— Ashlynd Elizabeth Huffman (@AshlyndHuffman) September 8, 2021
Stillwater and Perkins fire departments have been dispatched to battle a fire that has closed the roadway because due to thick, dark smoke crossing the highway.
The fire appears to have engulfed at least one structure and multiple vehicles.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.