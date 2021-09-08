Fire on S 177
Ashlynd Huffman/Stillwater News Press

Firefighters are battling a blaze near a tow yard on US Highway 177 south of Stillwater. 

Stillwater and Perkins fire departments have been dispatched to battle a fire that has closed the roadway because due to thick, dark smoke crossing the highway.

The fire appears to have engulfed at least one structure and multiple vehicles. 

This story will be updated. 

