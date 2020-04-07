At 2:47 p.m Tuesday, the Stillwater Fire Department was dispatched to 6300 N. Fairgrounds Rd. regarding a grass fire.
According to Battalion Chief David McGuire, the vehicle that was in the pasture at the time of the fire may have been the cause. The vehicle was burned completely.
To McGuire's knowledge, there weren't any injuries sustained from the fire.
SFD dispatched Tanker 71, Brush Trucks three and four. Perkins Brush Truck two assisted SFD.
