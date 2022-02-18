The people who make up the Stillwater Fire Department gathered in January to honor their own, giving Firefighters of the Year awards for 2020, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for 2021. They also awarded a list of commendations and recognized retirees Capt. Randy Blake and Assistant Chief Jory Stanley.
Stillwater Professional Firefighters Local 2095, the firefighters’ union, sponsored the banquet, inviting Chief Terry Essary to present the awards.
“Everybody here by the very nature of who you are and what you do, everybody does things all the time that deserves awards and commendations. That's a fact,” Essary said. “The thing is, it's by your very nature you don't want credit for it. And a lot of these things that go unnoticed and they don't go report it because that's the way you would like for it to be. But sometimes, people do write very long letters of commendation and when they do, we want to make sure that we award those … So, as we get these awards tonight, I want to make it really clear that although we're awarding a handful of you all, we're recognizing these acts, we're awarding all of you, because none of us does this alone. Everybody has to do their job. They had to do it right and had to do it right every single time. And that's what you did. And that's how come these things happen.”
Firefighter Erving Altamirano, who also received a Medal of Honor, was named Firefighter of the Year for 2020, his first year on the department.
Capt. A. J. Westermier was named Firefighter of the Year for 2021.
Altamirano and Firefighter Sonny Stafford were awarded Medals of Honor for entering a burning house to make a rescue. Their officer, Capt. Chad Hane received an Award of Commendation for the same incident.
Essary recognized the firefighters for an incident that occurred Oct. 27, 2020, that he said didn’t get the recognition it deserved, because it happened in in the midst of the pandemic and during a freak, early season ice storm.
SFD responded to a house fire on Willham Drive and crews found flames showing in the back of the house with heavy smoke was pouring from the eaves. Dispatch had advised that there were possibly two victims still in the house, he said.
One truck crew attempted a rescue but wasn’t able to complete their search because of heavy smoke and fire. Command decided to attack the fire before making another effort to find the victims.
When Truck 1 arrived, Capt. Hane, whose crew was assigned to search and rescue, had a couple of firefighters go straight to the window and try to get to the victims from there.
“After that, he made a determination that although the smoke and fire conditions were extreme, because they were, he felt that the rescue attempt was still viable and worth the risk,” Essary said. “So Capt. Hane instructed Firefighter Altamirano and Firefighter Stafford to enter a window on the west side of the house where they thought the victim was located. Erving and Sonny entered the window with no hesitation, fully comprehending the danger and risks involved. They entered that window knowing full that that the room could flashover. But they went anyway, because that’s what you all do. You run towards danger, you don’t run from it. When you see someone in need, you run towards it. In someone’s darkest day, their darkest hour, you’re trying to give them hope. And that’s what they did.”
Hane gave the credit for the rescue to Altamirano and Stafford.
“These guys here are the ones that did it,” he said. “...They wanted to go in. I told them to go in and they did. They made the save, I just happened to be their officer at the time. These guys are the heroes, not me.”
Driver Emily Sappington received an Award of Commendation for her work resuscitating a victim of cardiac arrest.
“Emily, she's got three, four years on, (she’s a) new driver … she came to us as a paramedic, and she's really just kind of flourished,” Medical Officer Steven Marshall said. “I ran a call and we’re in the middle of McElroy, in the middle of a four-lane road … we had a cardiac arrest. You guys pulled (him) out of a car and so, she showed up on scene and completely took control of the entire thing … I got to show up and really just get to kind of watch her work. It was beautifully orchestrated, it worked as it should have. But she shocked this guy multiple times. Just pacing the guy and end(ed) up getting him back. And he’s still alive today from her effort.”
Firefighter 1 Nick Timmons and Medical Officer Steven Marshall each received an Award of Commendation for their response to a cardiac emergency in a remote area at Lake McMurtry.
The victim was located on a trail and the paramedics had to travel by ATV and by foot to reach the man.
“Typically, we get called out there, and Lake McMurtry is obviously a big place,” Essary said. “And we know well, it's on the Red Trail but we don't know where it's at on the Red Trail. So we kind of have to go (looking) for people and all those places aren't easy to get to. So it makes everything that much more complicated, which makes this even more special to me.”
Marshall and Timmons climbed onto a side-by-side ATV and set off to reach the patient. One had to hop off and proceed to the patient on foot as the terrain got more challenging and began doing CPR with the patient’s son, while the other continued on the ATV taking a shortcut to allow units to get to the patient.
Unfortunately, they weren’t able to resuscitate the patient.
“They went to work doing what they could with what they had, they did everything they could to save this man's life,” Essary said. “So often, I wish you all to realize that we have to be in the mindset, we show up on scene and we do everything that we can, through preparation, through response through training through experience, to make sure that people have the best chance of survival, period. It doesn't matter what happens after that, because that's not up to us, we can only control what we can control.
“The good thing is, we can take credit when these people are saved. But the bad thing is, is when they're not, we also end up taking credit and that's not fair to you because that’s not up to us. What's up to us is we go we do everything we can every single time to make sure someone lives and that's what they did. It didn't turn out the way we'd like but sometimes that happens, but they comforted the son and they did everything they could to make the situation as good as it possibly could be from there. “
Commemorative fire axes on custom-made plaques Retirees Capt. Randy Blake and Assistant Chief Jory Stanley were on display at the event, although neither could be present that night.
Stanley, who has taken a position with the Creek County Ambulance Service District, was working that night.
“He’s in Creek County, and they’re dealing with COVID just like everybody else is. He’s actually serving on an ambulance, helping his crews out there, so he can’t be here,” Essary said. “But he spent 26 years serving this department, our community, and we miss him. Jory is an outstanding person and he’s touched us all … He’s always gonna be successful in everything that he does.”
Blake retired in 2021 following a long fight for his life caused by COVID complications, and a double lung transplant.
“Randy's served for 23 and a half years for Stillwater Fire Department, and not just for the fire department, for the whole community.” Essary said. “He was a CASA volunteer, he was involved in church, he was involved in the entire community of Stillwater. He is everything that Stillwater Fire Department is about and we miss him but he's still with us and he inspires us all. So congratulations, Randy, we miss you and get home soon.”
Blake made a video call from Phoenix, where he is still recuperating from his transplant, to address the firefighters who worked shifts for him after his leave ran out and whose families raised money to help his family.
“I'm just so grateful, I mean for everybody … I mean, there's just been so much love sent my way, so I'm working on finding a way to repay that debt,” Blake said. “I mean, that's just one of the coolest things that anyone's ever done for me is that you would take time out of your busy lives to help me and my family and I'm just so grateful for each and every one of you. I truly I think about it every single day.
“I'm grateful to be here and I'm grateful to have been part of this organization for the last you know, 20 something years. I love each and every one of you and I wish you the best and hopefully at some point COVID will kind of die down I'll be able to come by and visit and you know, give my gratitude in person instead of from Phoenix.”
