During a very uncertain and difficult time for so many individuals, a small group of dedicated volunteers joined together for big results. The director of the Mission of Help, Jana Nelson, said, “I could not be more thankful for this amazing community coming together during a pandemic and so much uncertainty to give back to our very vulnerable and needy citizens.”
When Connie Stokes began drafting her “team,” she had a very short time period to plan a much-needed event to raise funds needed for the day-to-day operations for the Mission of Hope. Many of you will remember a fantastic annual event called “Boots and Bandanas” that has raised funds for the Mission of Hope and the Stillwater Community Health Center for many years. After last year’s event, the Stillwater Community Health Center was folded into or under the umbrella of Stillwater Medical Center, leaving the Mission of Hope on its own to raise funds.
Thankfully, this small team had big ideas and big results. Thankfully, Connie has lots of “kids” and friends who stepped up to help in a big way! The amazing team consisted of Susan Panciera, Brooke Stokes Todhunter, Macy Stokes, Michele Welch, Marsha Harris, Lora Frazier, Amy Greenhouse, Deserae Moritz, Cindy Pearson, Jacinda Kachner, Cali Crissup, Hailey Payne Brittany Federko and Tina Schmidt. Jana Nelson and Kerrie Williams were vital to our success and helped tremendously.
James Causley generously donated his time and talent and created a logo for our event. We could not be more grateful. Although they give to so many causes and give back to our community more than most, Stan Clark and Eskimo Joe’s Promotional Products Group came through in a huge way. Emalee Johnson was Connie’s first point of contact.
When the Mission of Hope was shared with her as the beneficiary of our cause, she shared that her husband, Gary, was a huge advocate for the Mission of Hope. He spent many hours there volunteering in many ways, as well as leading Bible studies. She also shared that he was Payne County’s first COVID-19 victim and he recovered! Stan Clark and EJPPG provided T-shirts for all our attendees, as well as artwork and posters for our event … priceless! Camaron Dearinger of Dearinger’s Printing stepped up and printed our posters at no cost.
On Aug. 8, the Tumlbeweed hosted our first annual “Hope for the Homeless” event. Because of the large venue, social distancing was easy and masks were provided. Brodie Myers volunteered to be our emcee and kept us on point! The Val Joe Gladden Band donated their time and talent as the entertainment and did not disappoint! Curty Shack and Next Level BBQ were on location to feed the hungry crowd and donated a portion of their proceeds.
Steve Irby of Stillwater Design/Kicker donated cash for our raffle of $1,000. Tickets costing $5 were available for purchase at several local businesses, as well as online. You did not have to be present to win. Dr. Chris Haygood, music professor at OSU, was the lucky winner.
Thanks to our amazing team of volunteers, we had a fantastic silent auction. Lora and Amy of 405 Mercantile secured amazing items from many downtown Stillwater merchants for our auction. Thanks to so much to Everyman, Louie’s Bar and Grill, The Beadery, Bliss Books, Balance Coffee.
Kristin Gundy made a “sock it to me” cake, which was highly sought after. Katie Fellows made her famous cherry pie. Susan Panciera provided amazing handmade cedar plant stands, as well as secured an OSU quilt and an OSU throw, as well as handmade pottery from Eileen Johnson for the auction. OSU provided a Mike Boynton signed basketball. Once again, James Walker, Chick-Fil-a proprietor, provided “Chick-Fil-a for a year.” One of the highest sought after items was a guided trout fishing trip at Blue River and lunch at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Restaurant provided by Brett Stokes. Emily Wilcox, a teacher at Stillwater Middle School, donated a resume preparation from her business “Biscuit Resumes.” Fringe benefit and Kelly Watkins provided a generous haircut and pedicure. Nails and spa donated a $25 gift card, Texas Roadhouse donated four meals. Other amazing items were donated by Forman Harley Davidson, Murphy’s, Ultimate Air Trampoline Park, Liberty Tax Service, Starbuck’s, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Whisper Intimate Apparel as well as Kinnunen’s.
These events would not happen without the generous business sponsors in our community: BancFirst, Oklahoma Closing and Title Services, Luke Anthony, Melissa Delacerda and Jimmy Oliver, Simmons Bank, Great Plains Bank, University and Community Federal Credit Union, Exchange Bank, First National Bank of Weatherford, Queen Lawn Care, Connie Stokes, Coldwell Banker Team Stillwater, Coldwell Banker Team Stillwater, RCB Bank, Stillwater Medical Center.
If you did not attend, you missed a great time helping a great cause. Hopefully, next year we will not be in the middle of a pandemic. We could not be more thankful for all of those who donated their time, resources, products and talents. You can still donate if you were not able to attend.
Mail your donation made payable to Mission of Hope, 1804 S. Perkins Rd., Stillwater, OK, 74074 or donate at www.stillwatermoh.org. If you have questions, please contact Susan Panciera at 405-762-1554.
