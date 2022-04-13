As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the following candidates had filed declarations of candidacy with the Payne County and State election boards:
Payne County Assessor
- James Cowan-R
Payne County Treasurer
- Lee Denney-R
Payne County Commissioner District 1
- Zachary Cavett-R
- Payne County Commissioner District 3
- Kent Bradley-R
- Rhonda Markum-R
District Attorney-D9
- Laura Austin Thomas-R
United States Representative District 3
- Frank Lucas-R
District Judge - District 9, Office 1
- Phillip Corley-NP
Associate District Judge - Payne County
- Michael Kulling-NP
State Senator - District 20
- Chuck Hall-R
State Representative - District 32
- Kevin Wallace-R
State Representative - District 33
- John Talley-R
State Representative - District 34
- Trish Ranson-D
State Representative - District 35
- Ty Burns-R
- Daniel Johnson-R
The filing period for state and county offices continues through 5 p.m. Friday.
