As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the following candidates had filed declarations of candidacy with the Payne County and State election boards:

Payne County Assessor

  • James Cowan-R

Payne County Treasurer

  • Lee Denney-R

Payne County Commissioner District 1

  • Zachary Cavett-R
  • Payne County Commissioner District 3
  • Kent Bradley-R
  • Rhonda Markum-R

District Attorney-D9

  • Laura Austin Thomas-R

United States Representative District 3

  • Frank Lucas-R

District Judge - District 9, Office 1

  • Phillip Corley-NP

Associate District Judge - Payne County

  • Michael Kulling-NP

State Senator - District 20

  • Chuck Hall-R

State Representative - District 32

  • Kevin Wallace-R

State Representative - District 33

  • John Talley-R

State Representative - District 34

  • Trish Ranson-D

State Representative - District 35

  • Ty Burns-R
  • Daniel Johnson-R

The filing period for state and county offices continues through 5 p.m. Friday.

