First reported by The Oklahoman, the federal raid that included two Stillwater Mexican restaurants has resulted in the charge that Hector Flores-Contreras conspired to harbor undocumented workers. Hector Flores-Contreras was an assistant manager at El Vaquero. Between El Vaquero and Palomino’s, the other restaurant that was raided, authorities temporarily detained about 14 people they allege were in the country illegally. Other charges for co-conspirators are expected, according to the report.
According to multiple media outlets, in the affidavit among the court records, Hector Flores-Contreras told authorities he used undocumented labor because they were “harder workers,” and it is alleged he would get kickbacks on tips for helping locate their family members to the U.S.
It was also alleged that Flores-Contreras had these employees working up to 60 hours per week.
