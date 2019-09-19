Friday’s Food Trucks & Tunes event will be First Responders Night at Block 34 in downtown Stillwater.
Food Trucks & Tunes will run from 6-10 p.m. at the corner of 8th Avenue and Husband Street. There is no charge to attend.
First responders from all of the agencies that serve Stillwater will be on hand to present interactive equipment displays and answer questions.
There will be food, live music and activities for kids. According to the City of Stillwater, there will be a “vendor market highlighting an array of area vendors and organizations.”
Scheduled musical acts are the Richmond Road Band and the Full Flava Kings.
“We will have some cool stuff set up, and you can meet several of our officers,” the SPD release stated.
This will be the final Food Trucks & Tunes of the year.
