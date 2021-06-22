Multiple agencies were dispatched early Tuesday morning for a trailer on fire in the 500 block of East 16th Avenue.
The Stillwater police Department, LifeNet and multiple Stillwater Fire Department units responded at 3:19 a.m. to a structure fire at 502 E. 16th Ave.
LifeNet was dispatched to the scene, but it was determined the trailer was vacant so no one was injured.
According to Stillwater Fire Chief Terry Essary, the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
