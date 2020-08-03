On Monday morning, Judge Michael Kulling’s courtroom was filled with love and anticipation as Kyle and Brenda Brandon welcomed five additional kids to their family.
Many bystanders described the situation as “not normal” when they saw the large family gathered in front of the courthouse.
It doesn’t happen every day that an entire family of siblings is adopted into the same home.
“It doesn't happen very often. This is our first large adoption like this out of our agency. Not everyone takes in sibling groups this large,” Faith Farris, Administrative Assistant at Lions Meadows of Hope said.
The family showed up in matching T-shirts to officially welcome the new children into the family.
The shirts had the names of the children on the back and “official team Brandon 2020” on the front.
Brenda and Kyle had mom and dad on the back of their shirts.
They have three biological children of their own. The ages of their kids range from 4 to 14.
Brenda said they have had the children since October.
“Our first initial call about these guys was just to take them in as traditional foster care. Then, in our talking before they actually came to our house we found out they were eligible to adopt,” Brenda said.
This process has been nine months in the making.
Although Brenda said the kids have always been their children from the beginning, it felt nice to make it official.
“They’ve always been our kids since the day they came into our home. Them having our names, it’s kind of a great feeling,” Brenda said.
“I think this adoption is special because it shows the beauty that is taking in such a large sibling group. Often, children are separated from their siblings even in small sibling groups so imagine how much more when there are five siblings! I think a lot of people are intimidated by this amount of kids, but the Brandon’s have shown how much they value children by adopting such a large group,” Farris said. “ Instead of just talking about how children are valuable, they chose to step into foster care and love kids from hard places. Now, through their adoption, it is easy to see how they don't just talk about how siblings should stay together in foster care – they live it.”
