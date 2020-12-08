Through the second day of filing in municipal and school board elections the most popular race, with five contenders, is Seat 4 on the Stillwater City Council.
The incumbent, Vice Mayor Pat Darlington, will not be among them.
Darlington told the News Press that she will not seek re-election. Darlington said her decision had nothing to do with the current recall effort, or other criticism leveled at council. She said she had only planned to serve two terms.
Darlington was first elected to City Council in April 2014, winning more than 80 percent of the vote according to News Press reporting from that time. She ran unopposed and was re-elected to her second term at the end of 2016.
Those who filed for Council Seat 4 through Monday and Tuesday were Preston Bobo, Riley Flack, Bryce Moody, Ariel Ross and Mary Tetrick.
Readers may recognize Flack as a co-founder of Unite Stillwater, who led the effort to recall the City Council. Ross has been on the Block 34 Task Force and previously applied for a council opening in 2018, the seat that was appointed to Amy Dzialowski. Bobo has been a frequent visitor to council meetings as a proponent for the mask mandate.
In the Stillwater Board of Education filings, only two have filed through Tuesday, and in each position it was the current seat holder. Board President Camille DeYong filed for Office No. 1 and board member Steve Hallgren filed for Office No. 5.
The filing period for school and municipal offices continues through 5 p.m. Wednesday. The challenge period for candidates and window for candidates to withdraw ends at 5 p.m. Friday.
Other local filings through Tuesday:
Cushing City Commission Seat No. 1
William Roberson
Evert Rossiter
Cushing City Commission Seat No. 2
Stephen Orton
Yale City Commission Seat No. 3
Larry Brown
Brian Porter
Yale City Commission Seat No. 4
Heather Vogt
Cushing School Board Office 1
Brina Boyle
Glencoe School Board Office 1
Dalton Ross
Colby Torres
Meridian Technology Center School Board Office 3
Gary Johnson
Oak Grove School Board Office 1
Lisa Gomez
Perkins-Tyron School Board Office 1
Rick Lomenick
Ripley School Board Office 1
Amanda Oliver
Yale School Board Office 1
Terry Minney
