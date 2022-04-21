The Council Chambers at City Hall were filled Thursday afternoon for the Stillwater Police Department pinning ceremony.
TJ Low, Greg Calloway, Todd Parry, Miguel Najera, and William (Billy) Cluck all received promotions in front of their friends, family, fellow police officers, and others who came to support them.
“Today is a special day for the Stillwater Police Department and our community. We have the opportunity to recognize five outstanding police officers who have dedicated themselves not only to our community but to their fellow officers and coworkers,” SPD Chief Jeff Watts said.
Watts said they conducted a pinning ceremony for three sergeants, one lieutenant, and one captain.
“Regardless of the promotion these officers are receiving, they all have one thing in common. A desire to do more for their community, their coworkers, and the policing profession,” Watts said.
William Cluck
Cluck was promoted from master patrol officer to Sgt. Cluck. He has served various roles in the department, including dispatch, drug recognition expert, field officer, and more.
“Billy is regularly involved in our community outreach program. Today he is being pinned with his new badge by his wife, Christy,” Watts said.
Greg Calloway
Calloway was promoted from master patrol officer to Sergeant. Sgt. Calloway joined the Marines and then stepped into law enforcement at the Okene Police Department and SPD.
He also served in many roles in the department, including SWAT.
His girlfriend, Christy, pinned him at the ceremony.
Miguel Najera
Najera took a different route to law enforcement than the other officers being pinned. He started as a city councilor, and after partaking in the Citizens Academy – an outreach program aimed at showing the community police work – he knew he wanted to join SPD.
His wife, Lauren Najera, said he is selfless and has always wanted to help people.
“It’s neat to see how far he’s come from whenever we first started discussing that he wanted to be a police officer,” she said. “Now, to see him reach even more goals is just really cool.”
Najera serves as a police officer, and he is a trained crisis negotiator and, more recently, an accident reconstructionist. He was promoted to Sgt. Najera.
TJ Low
Low was promoted to Lt. Low and recently took over as the Public Information Officer for SPD.
Terry Low said he is proud of his son’s accomplishment and was excited to see him promoted.
Low is responsible for many tasks in his new role and will oversee “and a dozen police officers,” Watts said.
Low started as an officer at Oklahoma State University before joining SPD. He has helped with training throughout his career, is a member of their honor guard training, is an active member of the Community Outreach Program (COPS), and handled SPD social media platforms.
“If you follow any of our social media platforms, you see TJ’s work on a regular basis,” Watts said. “He has a knack for displaying the human side of police work and lightening up the day with some of his positive posts.”
Before this promotion, Low was a sergeant on the dayshift, Watts said.
Low chose to have his son, Hudson, do the honor of pinning him at the ceremony to symbolize the importance of family.
Todd Parry
Parry was promoted to Captain on Thursday. He started as an intern during his college years. He rose through the positions in patrol and then became the department’s training officer.
“Todd played an integral role in building the police recruit training program that the police department uses to this day,” Watts said. “His work on that program involved hundreds of hours of work and took over two years to develop.”
Capt. Parry had many people in attendance who spoke highly of him and said he’s always helpful and an excellent example of an officer and Christian man.
Belinda Donaldson and Thomas Donaldson attended church with Parry. When asked if they had anything to share about Parry, they said, “how much time do you have” and laughed while saying they were proud of him.
He was pinned by his wife, Misty.
At the end of the ceremony, Watts gave the officers a final piece of advice.
“As you can see, leadership is a journey, not a destination. You never stop learning, growing, and improving,” Watts said. “The men before you today are at various mile markers in their journey. What is comforting to see is they are all traveling on the same road (and) supporting the same cause of providing professional police services to our amazing community.”
