Folk singer and songwriter Isaac McClung will perform his final Stillwater show at Stonecloud Brewing Co. on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.
As the Stillwater native prepares to move to Colorado, the staff of Stonecloud – a place where McClung played often – thought it only seemed right to send him off with a farewell show.
McClung has performed in festivals such as Calf Fry, Woody Guthrie Folk Festival and Mile 0 Fest. McClung has also played for many local bars in Stillwater, and he has made appearances on KOSU.
The audience can expect to hear songs from McClung’s newest album “Live at Spaceship Earth,” which was released this year. McClung recorded this album on July 30, 2022, at Spaceship Earth Coffee in downtown McAlester.
The two-hour performance consists of songs from this latest release, new songs that he has written and recorded since “Live at Spaceship Earth” and fan favorites from McClung’s previous album “The Last Wildflowers” and EP’s“Hopeful Love” and “Fresh Flowers.”
McClung’s music conjures emotions of all kinds, ranging from upbeat songs to eerie tunes. The way McClung’s music moves his listeners is evident in the audience of his performances.
McClung’s new album – and all other music he has released – can be found on streaming services. McClung said physical copies on compact disc will be available soon.
After his performance in McAlester on July 1, McClung shared his gratitude with the audience.
“It was pretty wonderful here,” he said. “I always love doing it.”
McClung would say the same for his last performance in his hometown of Stillwater, the place where he found his voice and his music flourished.
