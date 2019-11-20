'Ford v Ferrari' earns victory lap

There is something about watching someone shift gears in a racing movie that just makes your adrenaline go through the roof.
Racing movies are known for their intensity and ability to keep the viewer enthralled with the fast-paced action combined with a will to win.
“Ford v Ferrari” has no shortage of those moments, which makes it a great racing movie. But, so are the “Fast and Furious” films. Unlike those, this movie you don’t have to turn your brain off. When it talks about family, it actually means it.
In the second film this year that has combined two of our generation’s best actors – the other being “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – “Ford v Ferrari” combines the skills of Matt Damon and Christian Bale in a movie that will win a lot of awards this year.
Damon, who was just in our area to film scenes from “Stillwater” in Coyle, plays the legendary Carroll Shelby and he is who the movie starts with. Shelby is finishing his win in the 1959 24 Hours at Les Mans when he is told that he can’t race anymore after fighting a myriad of illnesses in that last race.
So, Shelby hangs up the keys for a toolbox and starts building cars while going to the occasional race to see his pal, Ken Miles (Bale), go and put on a show.
Meanwhile, Ford Motor Company is in danger of going bankrupt and Henry Ford II (THE Henry Ford’s grandson) is looking for ideas to get back on top. Marketing director Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) mentions entering the international racing world, not just NASCAR.
Ford goes to merge with Ferrari to form what would have been an incredible corporation, but Ferrari just uses Ford to get a deal with Fiat, insulting Ford II in the process. So Ford Motors chooses to beat Ferrari in the fabled race at Les Man, hiring Shelby to do the impossible.
There is your premise and it is a pretty dang good one, but like most great films, the true genius comes from the performances rather than the history lesson. It is where this movie and “Midway” differ. While both are pretty close to their source material, the acting in this movie seems real and boy, does it move you.
What I liked:
The relationship with Shelby and Miles comes off as genuine. One is the well-revered car expert who can’t race, the other is a racer whose merit on the track is unmatched, but is too brash for the people in suits. The way they each stand up for each other and continually swallow pride to look at the bigger picture is truly admirable.
The casting is impeccable and I’m not just talking about the leads. With Caitriona Balfe as Mollie Miles, Tracy Letts as Ford II, Bernthal as Iacocca and the villain turn from Josh Lucas as Leo Beebe, this film is plush full of top-notch acting.
I have to give a shoutout to Noah Jupe in his portrayal as Miles’ son, Peter. He makes use of the limited time on screen and I will go ahead and say he is a rising star. Bale got his start as a child star in Steven Spielberg’s “Empire of the Sun” and Jupe has been in countless great films the past few years including “Wonder” and “A Quiet Place.” Don’t be surprised to see him nominated for an Oscar soon, maybe even in Shia LaBeouf’s “Honey Boy” later this year.
What I didn’t like:
Nothing. I will tell you that if you go see this film and don’t know the story, don’t read anything about it. The ending will be even more impactful.
My score: 99/100
Rating: Rated PG-13 for some language and peril
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor at the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
